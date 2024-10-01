Four accused of drugs charges

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FOUR people appeared in Grand Bahama’s Magistrate’s Court on drug-related charges yesterday following the discovery of an illegal drug lab and marijuana plants at a residence in Freeport last week.

Trent Madison Walkine, 48; Carolyn Petit-Frere Pierre, 54; Elzee Christian Pierre, 22; and Ethelyn Victoria Johnson, 81, of Epsom Road, were arraigned on Friday.

The accused were not required to enter pleas on the charges of cultivation of marijuana and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Last Tuesday, a team of Drug Enforcement Unit officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Freeport, where they allegedly found a hydroponic drug lab, along with various pots of marijuana plants and seedlings.

Three adult women and one man were arrested and taken into police custody.

During the arraignment, the accused were granted $9,000 bail each, with one or two sureties.