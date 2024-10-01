‘Ongoing discussions’ over minimum wage hike

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
LABOUR Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said discussions with stakeholders are ongoing regarding a second minimum wage increase this term, prompting criticism from the Free National Movement, which labelled her non-specific commentary as an election ploy to secure votes.
Mrs Glover-Rolle said in July that the government wants to increase the minimum wage again soon.
This announcement surprised some, as she said in November that the government would not support another increase after adjusting the rate in January 2023.
When asked yesterday what prompted the change in the administration’s stance, she replied: “We don’t make things happen immediately. We have to investigate. We have to analyse.
“We have to use data to inform our decisions, and this is the process by which we do that considering a minimum wage increase takes us speaking to the stakeholders.
“The stakeholders are at the table.”
Meanwhile, FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands described the promise as “another ploy to pretend to care”.
He said: “Having taxed most Bahamians mercilessly, the token increase in minimum wage will not make up for the massive increase innerly costs, fuel costs, food costs and everything else in our own uniquely Bahamian cost of living crisis.”
“Business owners are unlikely to be able to afford another wage increase after reeling from the blows of the most anti-business administration in a modern Bahamans.”
Union leaders have expressed a desire for the government to raise the minimum wage to $350 a week, but the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Federation (BCCEC) is uncertain whether businesses would support any increase.
Yesterday, Mrs Glover- Rolle could not say what rate the government would be receptive to and emphasised that decisions must be based on data.
Comments
bahamianson 21 hours, 59 minutes ago
When will it end? What is next? Gas increased, bus and taxi drivets want an increase. Which group is next? Now, the government wants to increase wages. The government needs to implement sex education and finance courses. The touth needa to be taught about sex and its consequences. As the population increases , the need for social service assistance increases. Social services needs more and morw money every year. Where is it going to get the money from?
birdiestrachan 20 hours, 55 minutes ago
Doc Sands insulting the intelligence of the Bahamian people is not wise, Most Bahamians know that when your FNM government increased VAT 60% the cost of living was increased the one who swims with the swine repeats your bread basket big lie, flour and cooking oil mayonnaise among them does not benefit the poor We may not be members of the elite, but we pray continually for the wisdom of God which is far and above any thing else
Dawes 20 hours ago
Ahh must be election time coming soon then, for them to start discussing this
Sign in to comment
OpenID