15 years in jail for incest with daughter

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 44-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison yesterday after he accepted a plea deal for molesting his 15-year-old daughter twice in 2021.

This same man had faced an additional charge of molesting a different underaged girl.

Justice Renae McKay presided as the male defendant, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the minor, was sentenced for two counts of incest.

The defendant faced an additional charge of unlawful sexual intercourse.

The defendant reportedly had unlawful sexual intercourse in New Providence with his underaged daughter on two occasions between August 1, 2021, and October 31, 2021.

Between August 1, 2021 and September 31, 2021, the defendant had unlawful sexual intercourse with another 14-year-old girl.

The trial in this matter commenced last Tuesday.

The defendant reversed his earlier position and pleaded guilty to all three charges in front of the nine-person jury.

The convict was sentenced to 15 years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services for the incest charge and ten years for the unlawful sexual intercourse charge. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Justice McKay recommended that the defendant be enrolled in counselling while on remand.

Upon release, the convict will be placed on a two-year probation; a breach would carry a two-year prison term.

Wendawn Miller-Frazer represented the defendant.

Desiree Ferguson, Janet Munnings and Kara Wight served as the prosecutors.