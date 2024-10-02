$40m push to tackle jitney ‘shortcomings’

Jitney operators have completed “90 percent” of their plan for a unified New Providence bus system just as a $40m project to tackle drivers charging double the approved fare and other woes has emerged.

The proposed initiative, to be financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), aims to improve key public transportation corridors around schools and in downtown Nassau and could ultimately lead to the creation of a Transport Authority to oversee the sector’s planning-related issues.

IDB documents obtained by Tribune Business, dating from July and August 2024, assert that the project will both improve road safety and access to “inclusive and efficient” public bus services while also helping to tackle “inconsistencies” that have resulted in some drivers charging $3 fares that are double, or 100 percent higher, than the approved average $1.50 fare introduced earlier this year.

The IDB-funded initiative emerged as Harrison Moxey, the United Public Transportation Company’s (UPTC) president, yesterday told this newspaper that himself and his organisation of jitney owners and operators is “very, very close” to completing a proposal for how the long-awaited unification of New Providence’s public bus transportation system can be structured and managed.

Confirming that he had been made aware of the proposed $40m investment, Mr Moxey said it could complement UPTC’s own initiative. “There were some not surface discussions with the Government,” he explained of the proposed IDB-funded project. “The Government would have mentioned it in one meeting but nothing in-depth, no.”

As for UPTC’s separate work, Mr Moxey said: “We’re working on some final stages of our business plan for the unification of the programme [bus system]. We’re in the final stages of that. We have a few things on the drawing board and we just have to wrap up a few loose ends. Funding is the main issue.”

Confirming that the group has identified the IDB as a possible financing source for its unification push, he added that the plan was “very, very close” to completion. “I would say about 90 percent,” Mr Moxey told this newspaper. “We’d be able to properly service the routes and create a time schedule. They would be the main benefits, and the elimination of detrimental competition.

“We have several options. We’d be exploring them all. They’re [the Government] looking at something and we’re looking at something, and we’ll come together to see what’s best because we can’t do it without the Government.”

Mr Moxey added that UPTC members had already conducted a test run of the proposed unified model on routes between the Mall at Marathon and Super Value’s Winton store, and to Sea Breeze, in the aftermath of the pandemic. “We have a pilot that ran already,” he confirmed. “It gained great success. We have a model that worked. COVID put a stop to it, but we wanted to revise some components to it.”

Jobeth Coleby-Davis, minister of transport and energy, did not respond to Tribune Business inquiries seeking comment on the proposed $40m project before press time last night. However, documents seen by this newspaper disclose that jitney Route 10, which goes from downtown Nassau to Cable Beach, and Route 16A from Bay Street through Carmichael Road, are among those in focus.

Noting the public transportation industry’s long-standing challenges, particularly reliability and safety, the IDB said the 19-stop Route 16A had stops which offered limited accessibility for disabled persons.

“Approximately 65 percent of these stops have high side sidewalks. Some stops have no sidewalks. Approximately 70 percent of the stops do not have seating. Most bus stops provided some sort of shading. All bus stops were in high-traffic areas, making it unsafe for female and disabled passengers to travel long distances to reach them,” the report said.

“Additionally, there was limited or no utility infrastructure observed at the bus stops.” The IDB document then noted complaints that some drivers were charging passengers double the $1.50 fare that applies to most following the recent 25-cent increase approved by the Government.

“The bus fare for all routes is set at $1.50, yet there are notable inconsistencies in fare collection with reports indicating charges ranging from $1.50 to $3 per ride. The cost of the bus fare plays a vital role in the local economy by providing affordable transportation options for residents and workers alike,” it added.

Referring to bus passenger surveys conducted on New Providence and Abaco, the results for which were not made available, the IDB report said: “Survey results consistently show that both users and non-users have a low opinion of the bus system, mirroring findings from previous years. Consequently, regular use of public transportation is markedly lower compared to other cities in the region.

“Users primarily choose the service out of necessity, with a significant portion citing a lack of alternative transport, convenience and affordability. Despite this, satisfaction levels are notably low, particularly regarding the quality of bus stops and the availability of user information.

“Key improvements desired by users include better quality bus stops, real-time arrival information, comprehensive route and schedule information, and improved road safety on board,” the report continued. “Non-users report significant barriers to using the service, including unreliability, safety concerns, lack of awareness of routes and stops, and discomfort.

“Enhancements that could encourage them to use the service include better and more accessible information, real-time arrival information, improved road safety, enhanced personal security and better quality bus stops.”

Pointing to what it described as “low public transportation usage”, the IDB report said jitney schedules and service hours are unregulated and “there is a perceived lack of safety and security on board”. It added: “Passengers frequently face uncertainty and unpredictability due to unreliable service, irregular headways and a lack of real-time information.

“The system’s inadequate service schedules and coverage, particularly beyond peak hours during evenings and weekends, pose additional challenges to economic development. In New Providence, the vibrant nightlife scene necessitates robust public transportation, yet the current service fails to meet this demand.

“The system’s shortcomings are further highlighted by unpredictable routes and low demand, serving primarily captive users. The lack of adequate information about services, routes and schedules exacerbates these issues,” the IDB report continued.

“Bus stops are often unsafe and uncomfortable, lacking shelter and seating. The fleet, primarily fossil fuel-powered with varied age distribution, contributes to environmental concerns. Moreover, routes are disconnected from key areas with job opportunities, limiting access for many potential users.”

Some 67 percent, or $26.8m of the proposed $40m funding, will be used to upgrade road corridor infrastructure on key jitney routes around schools and coastal areas. This also involves the “pedestrianisation of downtown” Nassau, and the installation of drainage wells, outfalls, sidewalks, cycleways, bus lay-bys, bus stops and traffic calming measures.

Of the remainder, some $10.2m is presently being allocated for planning purposes including “an analysis for the creation of a Transport Authority to streamline mobility planning policies”. A pilot for a Demand Response Transport on Abaco is also planned.

“The expected benefits of the project include enhancing the quality, accessibility, resilience, and sustainability of the public transportation system in The Bahamas. This initiative aims to provide high quality, reliable and safe energy services while promoting sustainable urban development and climate resilience,” the IDB report said.

“The project will also protect consumer rights, ensure effective sector governance and foster economic growth through improved public transport infrastructure. By emphasising the use of renewable energy sources and efficient resource utilisation, the project will contribute to environmental protection and the equitable distribution of transport services, particularly benefiting low income and vulnerable populations.”