Bahamasair workers threaten strike vote over outsourcing

THE AIRPORT Airline and Allied Workers Union (AAAWU) is threatening a strike vote over Bahamasair’s decision to outsource ramp service agents to Nassau Flight Services, claiming the move violates its industrial agreement and that the airline owes significant salary increments to its members.

Jewel Fountain, president of the AAAWU, said most airlines do not outsource services at their home base. She added that a meeting was held on July 15 with Bahamasair management to discuss what was owed to the workers being transferred and their payouts.

However, she said last week, some ramp service agents received letters outlining the amounts they would be paid and were required to either sign a form agreeing to the transfer or be made redundant by Friday. The notice was sent to union members via email and forwarded to AAAWU.

Ms Fountain expressed disappointment in Bahamasair’s level of transparency and communication with the union. Her union plans to hold a strike vote due to Bahamasair’s alleged failure to comply with the industrial agreement, particularly Article 5, which covers salary increments. She said employees who score 26 or higher in their performance appraisals, conducted from June to May, are entitled to a salary increment.

She said Bahamasair had not processed salary increments for years. The union has sent letters to management requesting the increments and copies of the appraisal forms, but these requests have been ignored.

“They owe the staff hundreds of thousands of dollars when calculated. We discovered this a few years ago, and that’s why we’ve requested this information,” she said during a press conference.

An emergency meeting is scheduled with union members this evening.

The AAAWU has also requested a meeting today with Bahamasair’s management and the deputy permanent secretary. After these meetings, the union will decide whether to file for a strike vote with the Ministry of Labour.

“We are tired and intend to do what is legal and just to ensure our members get what is due to them,” Ms Fountain said.

She also said outsourcing the ramp service agents could reduce their pension benefits. Bahamasair’s pension fund is over $60 million, while Nassau Flight Services’ fund is only $6 million, and the union does not want its members to be disenfranchised.

Minister of Tourism and Aviation Chester Cooper told The Tribune yesterday: “I would like to think that the management of the union and the leaders of Bahamasair have the same mission to advance the work of Bahamasair. Therefore, with dialogue, I am confident we will find a meeting of the minds. With that said, no issue has been raised with me as minister, and I think it’s improper to conduct union negotiations in the press.”

The AAAWU’s last industrial agreement with Bahamasair was submitted to the Ministry of Labour on August 28, 2023.

There are currently 48 Bahamasair ramp service agents stationed in Nassau, Exuma, and San Salvador who could be affected by the outsourcing. Nassau Flight Services, a government-owned company, provides aircraft servicing and ramp handling for charter flights and airlines such as British Airways and JetBlue.