Confusion surrounding gas margin rise implementation

By ANNELIA NIXON

anixon@tribunemedia.net

Confusion surrounded yesterday’s implementation of new petroleum retail margins as some dealers said they were unable to adjust pump prices without the go-ahead from their wholesale supplier.

Bernard ‘Porky’ Dorsett, operator of Porky’s Rubis Service Station on East Street, told Tribune Business he could not implement the increased margins until Rubis confirmed it had received official notice from the Government that retailers could do so.

Despite reading newspaper headlines stating that the margin increase was going into effect on October 1, he said he spoke to representatives of Rubis Bahamas yesterday morning and they had not yet been given the go-ahead by the Government.

“I can’t increase my price until I see a gazetted price,” Mr Dorsett, widely known as Porky, told Tribune Business. “That’s the law. So I talked to the oil company. They tell me they haven’t received anything either. Normally the prices will come from them; through them. I spoke to them and they tell me they haven’t received anything from the Government yet.

“They said they haven’t received anything and I told them, well, I don’t see it in the press. I see a notice saying that the prices come into effect today, but I don’t see the Gazette. That’s the only thing we need for it to become law. It needs to be gazetted.”

Yesterday’s newspapers carried an advert from the Ministry of Economic Affairs confirming that, under the Price Control Act (Gasoline and Diesel Oil) (Amendment) Regulations 2024, the retail margins for gasoline and diesel were increased by 25 cents and 16 cents, respectively, with effect from yesterday, October 1. This takes the margins to 79 cents and 50 cents for diesel.

However, Mr Dorsett said he hopes and believes it will be made official today. Peter Roker, owner of Roker’s gas station, told Tribune Business the same but added that even though official word has not yet come the public knows what will happen.

“There appears to be some confusion, but I think most of the dealers are going on the assumption that they’ve had that word from the Prime Minister. Porky is being sensitive to the official situation but I believe the state is saying that the price has changed from the Government,” Mr Roker said.

“But the truth of the matter is the Prime Minister is really the head official of the country, and I believe somewhere along the way he indicated that the price would be effective October 1. We can understand bureaucracy and we can understand someone stepping up. The fact that it has not been gazetted, but it was intended to happen, I think the public will go on the side of the fact that it was intended to happen.

“But as it pertains to whether it was presented today, I believe in all sincerity enough has been publicised about this issue where the dealers are well aware of what is intended, and I believe the public is well aware of what was intended. But I was saying, in all due respect, people sometimes cannot get done what they want to get done. So I think that that’s probably where it stands.”

Some motorists have adapted an “it is what it is” mindset to the rise in gas prices, noting that they have to buy it anyway. This is a thought process Mr Dorsett mentioned to Tribune Business recently.

“I went in the store the other night for a quart mayonnaise, and it’s almost $10 for a quart mayonnaise,” Mr Dorsett said. “I buy a half gallon almond milk. It’s like $10. The only price that hasn’t rise as much is corned beef, but everything else has gone through the roof. What do we do? If you need it, you have to buy it. That’s the way the world is.”

Chaniqua James, a motorist, said she believes the increase is necessary especially considering that petroleum retailers have been requesting it for years. However, she does not understand any outrage, adding that fluctuations in gas prices have been going on since “King Hatchet was a hammer”.

“This is where I don’t sympathise with the people. When they find it as a shocker. That’s the part when I’m like, ‘OK, come on now.’ Yes, there’s empathy there, but the reaction of the people, I just be like: ‘Okay, really?’” she added.

“I think the highest I have ever experienced gas, I think that was way back in 2007. I think gas was like $8. Eight and change. That was the highest. I mean, people just have to continuously prepared for the change. I mean, there’s nothing really you can do other than prepare.”

Another motorist, Egandra Bethell, told Tribune Business that some Bahamians cannot afford the extra dollars that would be tacked on to gas prices but added that she understands the need for a profit.

“Those on minimum wage or without income may not be able to because every dollar counts,” Ms Bethell said. “Profit is needed so perhaps a slight increase is OK. However, it should not be so high that the average customer becomes priced out.”

Sheniqua Ward, added: “One feeling is that it benefits the gas stations because during the inflation their prices haven’t really fluctuated, so it is time it does increase. However, I feel that it will put the Bahamian people at a disadvantage seeing as to how everything else in cost is rising. I don’t think Bahamians can afford the increase just because inflation is all over.”

One driver suggested that the government give petroleum retailers a cut of the VAT it collects. “Personally I don’t think Bahamians can afford an increase of $2-plus dollars at this point,” they said. “The petroleum retailers do deserve an increase but not at the expense of the customer. Cut the amount that the government is getting and give to the retailers.”