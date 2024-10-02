Dad shot dead with baby in his arms

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A young father was killed as he held his eight-month-old daughter in his arms yesterday, mere steps away from his home on Boswaina Court.

In the sudden and brutal shooting, a gunman emerged from a white Japanese vehicle, unleashing a hail of bullets on the 27-year-old.

The infant in his arms remained physically unharmed; another six-year-old nearby was also uninjured.

The victim’s family could be heard wailing as the police press liaison debriefed the press on the incident.

Officers are intensifying their search for the lone gunman after the Flamingo Gardens incident marked the 90th murder of the year.

The victim had reportedly just returned to his residence after picking up his daughter and another six-year-old child from school.

Authorities fear the psychological toll on the children.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said: “I’m sure the children are traumatised. Adults are traumatised when these incidents occur.”

Police said the victim is known to them but the investigation remains in its early stages.

“As a country, we have to be able to talk to our males,” CSP Skippings said. “We have to let them know that we will have conflicts, but we have to find different ways to resolve these conflicts using an edge tool not a firearm. It’s not the answer. It escalates the situation more.”



