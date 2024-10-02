Education ministry working on policy over AI

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

MINISTRY of Education officials are drafting a policy about students’ use of artificial intelligence, according to acting Eduction Director Dominique McCartney-Russell.

She said the policy will focus on what is acceptable and academic integrity, such as “how to cite sources, avoid plagiarism, and avoid cheating.”

“We’re also reviewing our weighted grade scheme” to promote academic integrity, she said.

She said complaints from teachers did not prompt this push but reflected the proactive efforts of ministry officials.

“Students are using ChatGPT,” she said. “Our team members are using ChatGPT in the production or in the development of their lessons. Team members of the headquarters are also using ChatGPT. We did see an uptick in the use of AI, and so that’s why we said we need to put policies in.”

ChatGPT, launched in November 2022 by an AI research laboratory, enables users to have human-like conversations and can be used to write essays, solve mathematical problems, and research various topics.

Mrs McCartney-Russell said she knew of a competition where one or two students may have used ChatGPT to produce their essays.

Teachers have seen AI’s impact, particularly in the language arts, with students’ vocabulary appearing enhanced and their sentence structure deviating from what is discussed in class.

One teacher indicated yesterday that some are reluctant to assign students homework because of AI use.

Daniel Thompson, chairman of UB’s School of Business and president of the Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas (UTEB), previously told The Tribune that UB professors have encountered instances where students have used AI for help with essays, online assignments, and exams. He said measures are being taken to limit AI usage in academic work.