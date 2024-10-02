Fear of animal torture as dog is rescued

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A TRAUMATISED dog chained in South Beach was rescued from an area littered with the bones of several other dogs, raising fears that the animals were tortured.

Bahamas Alliance For Animal Rights and Kindness (BAARK!) animal traffic coordinator Stephanie Kesten said the bones of about six dogs were found in the area near South Beach Pools.

“There was evidence that a dog’s carcass was still there,” she said. “There were dog skulls. Puppy and dogs that were burned. There was a chain with a collar, but no dog attached to the collar.”

“There was a bag of bones, all in the surrounding immediate area, which makes us suspect that this was a location where animal abuse and torture could have been taken place.”

A disturbing video showed the rescued adult dog, affectionately named “Oaks,” in a bushy area, with three different chains around his neck. The surroundings were littered with dog carcasses, some showing burned teeth.

Ms Kesten recounted that Oaks was found after a canine unit officer sought help. Someone had found the dog tied up and realised he needed urgent help.

Advocates took the dog to the clinic, where he was found to be overheated, malnourished, and traumatised. His legs were wobbly.

“His temperature was 106.3; a normal dog’s temperature is 101.2,” Ms Kesten said. “We had to cool him down very slowly and administer fluid.”

“He is presently under care and was initially extremely traumatised to the point you could not touch him but he is building his trust and is coming around now. He would have been dead within hours if we did not get to him.”

Advocates suspect the dog was tortured given the site layout and how the animal was tied.

“We, at this point, have no clue as to who or whom may have tied these animals, and we were under the impression that the officer from the canine unit had put in the report, but to this day, we have no evidence of a report,” she said.

She expressed frustration with law enforcement over how such matters are addressed.

“All we know is that this is one of many of these cases that are not being investigated, nor are charges being placed for animal cruelty,” she said.

“So it is frustrating. We want to absolutely find out who is responsible for the heinous act and, of course, charge them accordingly, but we need police participation, and we are not getting it.”

“We come across cruelty abuse cases constantly, and some are getting some real recognition internationally as well, and that is a big concern.”