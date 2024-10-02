H.G. Christie steps in to help sponsor Grand Bahama Youth Sailors ahead of National Championship

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama - As the Grand Bahama Sailing Club (GBSC) prepares to send six young sailors to compete in the prestigious Optimist National Championships in Exuma this weekend, a last-minute financial hurdle almost prevented their participation.

Thanks to a timely donation from HG Christie (HGC), the club’s trip is now fully funded, ensuring that Grand Bahama’s talented youth will represent their island on the national stage.

HG Christie, a long-standing supporter of sailing and Bahamian cultural events, has once again demonstrated its commitment to the communities it serves.

John Christie, president and managing broker of HGC, is a passionate advocate for youth sailing and the national sport.

“We’ve always believed in supporting the next generation of Bahamian sailors,” said Christie.

“Sailing is more than just a sport - it teaches young people about teamwork, perseverance, and leadership. We are proud to contribute to their journey and help make their dreams a reality.”

Christie’s personal connection to the sport and his dedication to fostering Bahamian talent made the decision to support the GBSC an easy one. “Our company’s legacy is built on investing in the future of The Bahamas, and there’s no better way to do that than by supporting these young athletes,” Christie added.

With the vital support of HG Christie, the GBSC’s sailors are now ready to compete against 90 other youth sailors from across The Bahamas in the Optimist National Championships.

Chris Paine, a director at GBSC, shared that the donation came just in time to cover travel and equipment expenses for the team.

“The support from HGC was the boost we needed to ensure our sailors could participate,” said Paine. “We’re excited to see how well they will perform after months of hard work and dedication.”

HG Christie’s sponsorship goes beyond this one event. Earlier this year, they supported the Regatta in the Abacos and for the past two years, stepped up as a lead sponsor of the Class A boat “New Legend” from Long Island, Bahamas, which competed and placed during every major sailing event in the same period. The company is pleased to see GBSC working to preserve the rich maritime heritage of The Bahamas.

As part of this mission, the GBSC has introduced its young sailors to E Class sloops, a traditional form of Bahamian racing. “We’ve commissioned a local boat builder to construct a sloop that will be exclusively owned by the club. Going forward, we plan to raise more funding to acquire additional sloops, so our sailors can become involved in this traditional form of Bahamian racing too,” said Paine. “By helping the club expand its fleet to include traditional sloops, we’re ensuring that the next generation can experience and appreciate the full scope of Bahamian sailing.”

While HG Christie’s donation has secured the team’s participation in the upcoming national championships, the GBSC continues to seek additional sponsorships to maintain and grow its programmes.

The club’s fleet, which includes Optimist dinghies, Lasers, Hobie Cats, and coach boats, requires constant upkeep, and the costs of travel for national and international competitions remain high.

“Sailing is an expensive sport, but the benefits to our youth and our community are priceless,” said Alex Thompson, fundraising chairperson at GBSC.

“These kids are learning life skills that will serve them well beyond the sailing world, and we’re always looking for more partners to help them succeed.”