Suspect accused of Starbucks robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to custody after allegedly robbing a Starbucks at gunpoint last month.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Chino Milord on armed robbery.

Milord, while armed with a handgun, allegedly robbed a coffee shop in New Providence and stole an undisclosed amount of cash earlier in September.

The defendant was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Milord will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is potentially served on February 12, 2025.

Inspector Bowles served as the prosecutor.