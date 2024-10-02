Third man charged in Valentino Bowe killing

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to custody yesterday after he was connected to the fatal shooting Valentino Bowe, 34, outside a bar on Windsor Place Road and Soldier Road earlier this month.

He is the third person to be arraigned in connection with this matter.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr arraigned Craig Deveaux Jr, 24, on murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Two of Deveaux’s accomplices, Percival Paul, 25, Dontray Cooper, 25, were arraigned for the same charges last month.

Deveaux and accomplices allegedly shot and killed Bowe as he was drinking with friends outside a bar at 9pm on September 2.

Deveaux also allegedly shot and injured Ian Farrington, 35, and Foster Rolle, 35, at the same bar. Mr Farrington and Mr Rolle allegedly suffered injuries to their arm and legs, respectively, but were successfully treated in the hospital.

Bowe was pronounced dead at the scene and left behind two young children.

Deveaux was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The accused will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the service of his VBI on January 30, 2025.