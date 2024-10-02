US veteran admits to drugs in luggage

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN American veteran was warned and discharged in court yesterday after admitting to having drugs in her luggage while on a cruise on Monday.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville initially arraigned Mildred Jordan of Missouri on possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

The charges were later reduced to simple possession of dangerous drugs.

Jordan was reportedly found with 25 grams of marijuana, including 18 cigarettes and a handful of gummies, at the Nassau Cruise Port on September 30.

Jordan pleaded guilty to the offence. She said she was unaware that marijuana was illegal and that she was on a ten-day cruise with family and friends. Jordan said that she is a disabled veteran with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder who also suffers from chronic depression and severe anxiety.

She said that she has a medical card to use marijuana to cope with her ailments and stressed that she is not a drug dealer.

Magistrate Serville advised her that she must research the legal status of marijuana before she travels abroad. The woman said she learned her lesson and would never do it again.

After noting the defendant’s remorse, the magistrate warned and discharged Ms Jordan for the offence.