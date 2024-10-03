‘88,000 homes’ connected to fibre internet, as Cable Bahamas reveals results

CABLE Bahamas CEO and president Franklyn Butler says he is “extremely pleased” as more than 88,000 homes are now connected to fibre internet.

The company has announced a five percent growth in its revenue for the year to date, up three percent over last year’s fourth quarter, with total revenue of $61m for Q4 and $242m for the year to date, with increased demand for mobile services across.

The expansion of its fibre-optic network now sees more than 88,000 homes now with ALIVFibr and 10,000 users connected to the high-speed service.

Operating expenses, as a percentage of revenue, were reduced from 63 percent last year to 60 percent this year.

However, CBL reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $9.8m for the year to date, compared to a profit of $4.9m last year, due to depreciation from fibre assets and strategic shareholder arrangements. Cash flow from operating activities remained robust at $80.8m.

The fibre project sees an investment of $85m, of which $40m has been spent this year, for a total of $75.4m since launch.

Dividends totaled $2.6m, or six cents per share. The company is announcing the launch of a $90m preference shares offering.

Mr Butler II said: “We are extremely pleased with our performance in the fourth quarter and throughout FY 2024, which demonstrates our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”