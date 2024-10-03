91st murder victim of year shot dead as he sat in yard

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE launched an investigation yesterday into the fatal shooting of a man in the vicinity of Wilson Track and Palm Beach Avenue, the 91st murder of the year.

The incident occurred on Piper Lane around 4.45pm, according to Chief Superintendent Dwight Smith, the officer in charge of the South Central Division.

He said officers were alerted by police control after gunshots were heard in the area. Officers arrived and found a man lying in an open yard with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said initial reports suggest the victim was sitting in the yard when two men approached him. One of the suspects was armed and opened fire, hitting the victim multiple times.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed, but police confirmed he was known to them for nonviolent offences and was not outfitted with an electronic monitoring device.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Chaswell Hanna said: “We want to assure members of the public that we are well aware of the activities that go on in this area. We are well aware of the criminal elements that are in various communities.”

He highlighted the importance of community cooperation in crime prevention efforts, especially as the police have noticed young people loitering in high-risk areas.

He urged parents to take a more active role in monitoring their children.

“Sometimes when we are in this area, you see a number of young children, school-aged children, who are hanging out with adults when they really should be elsewhere,” he said.

“Parents, we want you to be more aware of where your children are, and who they hang out with.”

In addition to enforcement measures, ACP Hanna stressed the need for proactive crime prevention within the community, particularly when it comes to deterring youth involvement in gangs and illegal activities.

He emphasised the role of school resource officers in spreading the message of prevention in schools, particularly about avoiding drugs, guns, and gang involvement.

This latest homicide marks a 23 percent increase in murders compared to this time last year. In October 2023, the murder count stood at 74, whereas this year’s count has now reached 91. Despite the rise, police continue to assert that their strategies are working.

ACP Hanna expressed confidence in ongoing operations when asked about the success rate of efforts.

He said the removal of firearms from the streets has played a significant role in preventing violent crimes.

“We are very confident that the strategy is working, because so far for the year, we have taken hundreds of firearms off the street,” he said.

“Every firearm that we take off the street is a murder that has been prevented.”