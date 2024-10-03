Blue Marlins are NPSA champions

By BRENT STUBBS

The Cyber Tech Blue Marlins paid tribute to the late Van “Lil Joe” Johnson by winning the New Providence Softball Association men’s 2024 championship title that was named in honour of the former standout with the perennial kingpins Budweiser Eagles and the Truckers.

The Blue Marlins, who took over from the Eagles and the Truckers, secured the feat on Tuesday night in the Bankers Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex with a 14-13 nipping of the Chances Mighty Mitts.

In the process, Cyber Tech clinched the best-of-seven series 4-1 to join the Sunshine Auto Wildcats, who won the ladies’ series on Saturday night with a four-game sweep over the Johnson’s Lady Truckers.

The Wildcats also had a memorable series as their victory was dedicated to the late Renee “Sunshine” Curry-Davis, a former utility player and mouthpiece for Sunshine Auto who passed away on June 12.

In the clincher on Tuesday, Thomas Davis got the win over Alcott Forbes in another showdown between two of the top pitchers, not just in the NPSA but, in the country. Both played with Johnson, a versatile infielder and outfielder who passed away on February 8.

En route to their win, the Blue Marlins had an all-around offensive attack led by Davis’ battery mate catcher Garfield Bethel, who enjoyed a perfect 2-for-2 outing at the plate with a home run, five runs batted in (RBI) and two runs scored.

Austin Hanna was also a perfect 2-for-2 with a RBI and four runs scored, Stephen Russell was 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored and Ellis Adderley was 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored.

The Blue Marlins produced three runs in the first, five in the second and a pair in the third, fifth and seventh.

The Mighty Mitts, in a gallant effort to stay alive, scored five times in the first, twice in the second, once in the fourth, twice in the fifth and three times in the sixth.

Chances, who failed to score in the seventh, got a 3-for-4 night with a pair of doubles and RBI and three runs scored from Trea Sweeting and Norman Bastian was 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored.

As there will be no round robin tournament played this year between the affiliated island associations to determine the national champions, the Blue Marlins and the Wildcats will now prepare for the Bahamas Softball Federation’s proposed invitational tournament.

The date has not yet been confirmed but it’s expected to be staged at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex with teams expected to come in from Grand Bahama, Eleuthera, Andros and possibly Exuma and Long Island.