Cargo company ‘threatening business licences’ of couriers

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis accused JDL, the company tasked with renovating and maintaining the cargo section at Lynden Pindling International Airport, of threating to have the business licence of courier companies revoked if they do not pay their bills.

Speaking in Parliament, Dr Minnis claimed JDL has informed courier companies they will lose their business licence if they have outstanding debts with the company.

He urged the Davis administration of looking into the claims as private companies do not have the authority to revoke a business licence and said JDL’s fee of 20 cents per pound added to each package is increasing inflation for consumers.

“JDL receives the packages in spite of the invoice stating the weight and all the necessary information,” said Dr Minnis.

“JDL is the first grouping to receive these packages and charge individuals 20 cents per pound, that extra cost is transmitted to the consumer. That in itself, causes inflation.

“Three couriers have informed me that JDL has informed them that if they don’t pay now their package is never seen by the customs officer. But now they’re being threatened that if they do not pay, they will lose their business licence. I don’t know where JDL obtained such authority, but I would assume that that is incorrect. But I urge the government to investigate it, because the private sector do not have such authority, and who’s giving them that authority that they will take individuals’ business licence.”

Dr Minnis also raised concerns with the Nassau Cruise Port’s new project to supply cruise vessels with 60 mega watts (MW) of shore power.

Nassau Cruise Port and BISX-listed Arawak Port Development Company (APD) are members of the Island Power Producers consortium selected as the preferred bidder for the project by the Government.

The LNG fuel would arrive at Arawak Cay by ship, then be taken by an underground pipeline below APD’s property to the consortium’s power plant located some 700-800 feet away from the berth outside the Nassau Container Port’s boundaries.

Dr Minnis again challenged the “shore power” deal as it will only benefit a “handful of individuals” and excludes a share offering for Bahamians.

“Cruise ships coming into the port, yes, they’ll be connected to your power line there, and make about $60m a year. But that’s not it,” said Dr Minnis.

“The United States has passed the law that effective 2021, all cruise ships coming into their waters must use LNG. They have delayed it because only Port Canaveral can meet that demand at this particular point in time. And there are over 200 ships being built as we speak, and they too will need LNG.

“What they’re really going after is to establish a bunker fuel system at Arawak Port to make billions of dollars. Again, excluding the Bahamian populace and only that handful of individuals.”

Dr Minnis said under his administration, Shell wanted 100 percent ownership in the project but he countered that they would only be allowed 65 percent ownership and Bahamians would participate in a 25 percent share offering.

“The FNM had a proposal when Shell wanted to do it,” explained Dr Minnis.

“Shell wanted to own it 100 percent, we said no, 65 percent, because you making billions of dollars. Imagine all cruise ships must receive that gas, and they don’t have sufficient facility today. We had proposed 65percent of the company being owned by government but in time the government would release theirs to the average Bahamian. Shell could only own 15 percent and the average Bahamian would have had the other 25 percent.”