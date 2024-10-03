Consolidated Water supports Red-Line Athletics

RED-Line Athletics has assisted with sending over 31 student-athletes to universities on full athletic scholarships valued at over $3.25 million.

What comes before the scholarships, however, are the practices and meets which also come at a cost.

With each event costing thousands of dollars, Red-Line Athletics relies heavily on the support of corporate sponsors to help sustain its operations. Among their dedicated partners is Consolidated Water (Bahamas) Ltd. (CWCO), whose recent donation was instrumental in making the club’s third Red-Youth Track Classic a success.

The 475 participants, all between the ages of five and 19, benefitted from an environment designed to foster discipline, dedication and athletic excellence.

CWCO general manager Henderson Cash expressed the water supplier’s pride in supporting Red-Line Athletics and the important role the club plays in shaping the future of Bahamian youth.

“At CWCO, we believe in giving back to the community, and Red-Line’s impact speaks for itself.

“From university scholarships to national and international representation, their contribution to the development of young Bahamians is truly remarkable.”

Said Tito Moss, head coach of Red-Line Athletics: “Hosting meets and providing young athletes with the resources they need to succeed is expensive.

“Consolidated Water’s donation went a long way in ensuring that we could deliver a top-tier experience for our athletes and continue to open doors for their futures.

“These donations are the lifeblood of our programme, allowing us to offset the high costs of organising these events.”

Moss added: “We are immensely grateful for the support from Consolidated Water and other corporate sponsors.

“Their contributions not only help us host high calibre meets but also enable us to expand opportunities for the next generation of Bahamian athletes.”

“Red-Line Athletics plans to formally thank CWCO for their ongoing support at their year-end awards ceremony, and they will be honoured with a tangible token of appreciation for their invaluable contributions to the club’s mission.”