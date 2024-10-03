Opening the door to tomorrow

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

OVER 100 young people participated in the National Training Agency’s four-week mandatory workforce preparatory programme, including 19-year-old Osjuan Poitier, who aspires to follow in his parents’ footsteps in the hospitality field by specialising in butler service.

Mr Poitier, a CV Bethel High School graduate, said his mother works at Ocean Club, and his father is a taxi driver. He enrolled in the NTA’s workforce programme because it provides trainees with practical and soft skills.

Participants explore various fields, including allied health, auto service and care, business applications, butler service, culinary and baking, food and beverage, housekeeping, office procedures, and teacher’s aide.

The trainees also develop positive attitudes through soft skills training, which includes tips on teamwork, communication, punctuality, and workplace practices.

Mr Poitier shared that he learned the importance of effective communication and collaboration with colleagues to provide excellent customer service. With the programme now complete, he has begun applying to establishments for employment, hoping his new skills will give him an edge. He encouraged other high school graduates to apply, especially those who prefer trades over academics.

Young Bahamians aged 16 to 26 are eligible for the Mandatory Workforce Preparatory Programme. This group includes people facing various challenges, such as those without high school diplomas or certificates, lacking parental support, experiencing unstable housing, encountering legal difficulties, or having experienced abuse.

Stanya Davis, NTA registration, assessment and guidance manager, noted that this year’s programme had 109 trainees, an increase compared to last year. Over the four weeks of training, she observed that many young people lacked strong family support or mentors to motivate them.

“As a matter of fact, we also offer a life class here, which serves as a safe space for them to process past trauma, any emotions they may be feeling, or whatever else they have going on,” she said. “Our life class is part of our holistic approach to preparing them for the workplace.”