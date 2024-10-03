‘We were robbed’ - but pair admit they took stolen money

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were fined after admitting in court to lying about being victims of an armed robbery when they had actually stolen more than $6,000 from their employers last week.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned 31-year-old Lester Gibson on charges of stealing by reason of employment and making a false report. His accomplice, Christorr Stuart, 33, was charged with making a false report and receiving stolen money.

The pair falsely told Sergeant 3267 Bain and Corporal 535 Rolle that, while making a delivery for Public’s Discount & Deals near Wulff Road and Lincoln Blvd on September 28, they were cut off by a tinted Japanese vehicle. They claimed armed robbers had stolen $6,966 belonging to Public’s.

Later that day, the two were arrested when police discovered their deception. One of the men admitted to lying and revealed that they had planned to split the stolen money. Officers recovered $2,260 from Stuart’s shoe.

Both men pleaded guilty and asked the magistrate for leniency.

Magistrate Isaacs sternly rebuked them for their actions.

Gibson was fined $5,000 for stealing, with the alternative of five months in prison, and ordered to pay $500 in compensation to Public’s or serve two months. He was also fined $450 for making a false report, with three months’ imprisonment if unpaid.

Stuart was fined $450 for his false report charge, facing three months in prison if unpaid. He was fined $2,000 for receiving the stolen money, with a four-month prison alternative, and must also compensate Public’s $500 or serve two months.

Stuart is due back in court on October 8 for a progress report, while Gibson will return on November 12.