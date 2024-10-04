Bail for man accused of dismembering a man's finger

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail on Friday after he was accused of dismembering a man’s finger over the summer.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Keith Munnings, 48, on grievous harm.

The defendant allegedly cut off one of Nico Ferguson’s fingers during a physical altercation on July 13 in New Providence.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Munning’s bail was set at $4,500 with one or two sureties. He must sign in at his local police station every Tuesday and Thursday by 6pm.

The trial in this matter begins on October 23.

Inspector Bowles served as the prosecutor.