Fire destroys three stalls at Exuma Fish Fry

Three stalls were destroyed in a fire at the Fish Fry in Exuma earlier today.

In a statement, Exuma MP Chester Cooper confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Mr Cooper said that water bowsers and trailers, previously acquired in partnership with local government, were used to respond to the fire.

He added these measures were put in place as a temporary solution until the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) delivers a fire engine to the island.

“We will continue to work with the RBPF for delivery of the fire truck and the necessary training once it arrives,” Cooper said.

Mr Cooper also expressed gratitude to the volunteers who helped extinguish the fire under windy conditions, calling it a reflection of Exuma’s community spirit.

Mr Cooper said: "I want to thank the many volunteers who assisted in extinguishing the fire today, in windy conditions. It was a true community effort.

"It reflected the spirit of Exuma at its core," he continued.

"I have reached out to the vendors and assured them of my support and that of the government in assisting with the rebuilding of their establishments."

Several videos posted to social media by residents depicted heavy equipment being used to fight the blaze, prompting criticism over the lack of fire trucks on the island.