FNM must move forward

EDITOR, The Tribune.

IT IS with deep concern that I observe the continued efforts of Dr Hubert A Minnis and his close associates to undermine the Free National Movement (FNM) leadership under the capable guidance of Michael Pintard and his executive team. Despite the clear decision of the party to chart a new course, Dr Minnis, along with individuals like Richard Johnson, Pam Miller, Peter Outten—who has become the apparent spokesperson for Minnis—and Felicia Knowles, the least effective FNM candidate in recent memory, seem intent on sowing discord.

The FNM is at a crucial juncture. Under Pintard’s leadership, the party has sought to realign itself with the will of the people, addressing the needs of all Bahamians in a practical and forward-thinking way. This effort is made increasingly difficult by the persistent disrespect and divisive tactics of Minnis and his supporters. Rather than working in unity for the common good, these individuals seem fixated on holding onto a past that the party—and indeed, the country—has clearly moved beyond.

Minnis had his time in the spotlight as Prime Minister and leader of the FNM, but Minnis has to realise that his are is over. Leadership transitions are necessary in any political organisation if it is to remain relevant and responsive to the evolving needs of the electorate. The constant undercutting of Michael Pintard not only shows a lack of respect for the democratic processes of the FNM but also reflects poorly on those involved. It is time for Dr Minnis to accept that his role in leading the party has come to an end, and for his crew to stop acting as though the FNM belongs to them alone.

Peter Outten, Richard Johnson, and Felicia Knowles, in particular, should reassess their priorities. Their actions have done nothing to build the FNM but have instead highlighted a disunity that plays into the hands of our political opponents. The internal bickering must cease if we are to present a united front capable of winning future elections and governing effectively.

Furthermore, Felicia Knowles’ candidacy was a disaster. Her poor performance during the last election cycle showed a deep disconnect with the electorate. For her to remain a vocal critic of Pintard’s leadership is not only hypocritical but also counterproductive.

If the FNM is to continue being a political force, we must look to the future, not dwell on past failures. Dr Minnis and his associates should graciously step aside and allow the current leadership to guide us toward the restoration of the Bahamian people’s confidence in our party. The FNM is bigger than any one person or faction. It is time we all rally behind Michael Pintard and his vision for a stronger, more united party that serves the Bahamian people first.

Let us focus on the future, not the past. Our country depends on it.





THE CENTERVILLE GUY

Nassau,

October 3, 2024.