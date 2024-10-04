Man accused of molesting 8-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old man was remanded into custody on Friday after he was accused of molesting an eight-year-old girl in New Providence sometime in 2022.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Kirkwood Rolle on unlawful sexual intercourse.

Rolle had unlawful sexual intercourse with an underaged girl sometime between January 2022 and December 2022.

The defendant was informed that his matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI)

Rolle will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on December 5.

Inspector Bowles served as the prosecutor.