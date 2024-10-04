Man arraigned on attempted rape and burglary

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 42-year-old man was imprisoned on Friday after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home and attempted to sexually assault her last month.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Wilton Colebrooke on attempted rape and burglary.

Colebrooke allegedly attempted to rape a woman in New Providence during a home invasion on September 27.

The complainant was able to fend off her assailant.

The accused was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI)

Colebrooke will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is potentially served on December 5.

Inspector Bowles served as the prosecutor.