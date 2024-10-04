'We're all afraid' - Superwash president calls for action after deadly shooting outside wash house

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

SUPERWASH president and former Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar today expressed deep concerns over crime after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed outside a wash house on Baillou Hill Road late Thursday.

As the country recorded its 92nd murder victim this year, Mr D'Aguilar told The Tribune: "We're all afraid, and we hope that something is done to bring a stop to this carnage that seems to be ravaging our island."

Police were alerted to the shooting shortly after 11pm.

According to initial reports, the victim was standing outside Superwash when occupants of a light-coloured Japanese vehicle approached and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Officers found the victim lying in the parking lot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Supt Tess Newbold, officer-in-charge of the southwestern division, said it is too early to determine a motive behind the attack.

“It is a busy very thoroughfare, and we are very concerned about this matter happening at this location. We’re appealing to members of the public – please if you have any information kindly forward it to us,” she added.

Thursday’s killing is the latest bold attack by gunmen in public spaces.

On Tuesday, 27-year-old Carlos Joseph was shot dead while holding his eight-month-old child near his home on Boswaina Court.

Last month, Eddie Miller was killed in front of his children at a plaza on the corner of Faith Avenue and Cowpen Road.

For his part, Mr D'Aguilar said the victim of Thursday night's killing was not a customer of Superwash. He said customers and staff were safe inside the building during the incident.

"It was someone just passing through a parking lot around 11-ish last night, and one vehicle pulled up on another. Gunshots were exchanged, and I am advised that someone was killed," Mr D'Aguilar said.

Mr D'Aguilar continued: "It's very troubling. Crime is a major problem for not only the residents of this island, but also the businesses. People are scared to come out of their homes at night because of incidences like this. So, you know, it's always concerning this type of horrific and seemingly gang style violence there's always worrying, not only to the business community, but to the residents at large. We're all afraid, and we hope that something is done to bring a stop to this carnage that seems to be ravaging our island."

Mr D'Aguilar noted police efforts to utilize the CCTV systems of private residences and businesses.

"So the police are investigating, and hopefully they will bring a resolution," he said. "I read in this morning's paper how CCTV is being deployed by many businesses in this country, and Superwash is one such company that has CCTV, so hopefully we'll be able to bring some light to what happened and assist in the investigation to bring a successful conclusion and the incarceration and capture of the people that committed this horrific crime."



