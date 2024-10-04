‘Murder in front of kids a broken code’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

KHANDI Gibson, founder of Families of All Murder Victims (FOAM), and psychiatrist Dr David Allen described the recent murders of Bahamian fathers in front of their children as a “broken code”, highlighting the erosion of traditional protections for families, especially children.

In response, Dr Allen and Ms Gibson have launched the HOPE Programme (Helping Our People Everywhere) to offer psychological support to families, particularly children, impacted by violent crime. The programme will include group counselling for children and adults, offering a safe space to express grief and process trauma.

“The code used to guarantee safety if you ran to your mother or home,” Ms Gibson said, but noted that this sense of security has been shattered in recent years.

Two recent murders illustrate this breakdown, as fathers were killed while holding their babies. On Tuesday, a father was shot on Piper Lane while holding his eight-month-old. On September 6, Eddie Miller was gunned down in front of his wife and children.

Dr Allen warned: “A hurt child is a dangerous adult.” He stressed that untreated trauma leads to destructive behaviour. Both he and Ms Gibson emphasised the need to address these issues to prevent a cycle of violence.

“I would check, and you’ll find that the killers—these kids are hurt. They were abused. We’ve got to save the children,” Dr Allen said, explaining how untreated childhood trauma fosters violence. Ms Gibson noted: “These kids are seeing people shot in front of them.”

“We want to give these children a safe space to say how they feel,” Ms Gibson said. The sessions will be led by pastors, counsellors, and psychologists, with strict confidentiality enforced.

Ms Gibson also highlighted the need for resources, such as buses, to transport children to counselling sessions. “We are trying to get a bus so we can bring the children to a safe environment,” she added. She called for increased collaboration between police, community groups, and NGOs to improve support for families.

Dr Allen said: “We have enough churches and organisations to change the country in two days,” stressing the potential for collective action. Both he and Ms Gibson shared examples of young children, some as young as five, expressing desires for revenge after witnessing their parents’ deaths. “He told me cold, when he buys a gun, he’s gonna kill the police back,” Ms Gibson said, underscoring the destructive aftermath of trauma.

Dr Allen warned that unresolved trauma can lead to violent behaviour, perpetuating the cycles of violence. “We are sowing the wind and reaping the whirlwind,” he said, referring to how unaddressed grief and anger lead to destructive outcomes.

Ms Gibson criticised the lack of support for grieving families, pointing out that while police pursue perpetrators and medical professionals care for victims, children and relatives are often neglected. “Who comes for the children?” she asked, calling for structured emotional and psychological support for young witnesses.

She also noted a lack of communication between police and victims’ families, with many feeling abandoned. “Without communication, families are left in limbo, and their trust in the system breaks down,” she said.

Both Dr Allen and Ms Gibson urged the Bahamian community to unite and take action, warning that the situation is a “ticking time bomb” if not addressed. Dr Allen called for collaboration across political, social, and religious lines, stressing the need for immediate action to prevent future generations from falling into the same cycle of violence.

“We cannot afford to wait any longer,” Ms Gibson said, calling on citizens and leaders to prioritise the emotional well-being of children. Their message is clear: only united efforts can break the cycle of trauma and violence.