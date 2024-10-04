Staniel Cay school renamed after veteran educator Aurelia Miller

BY LEANDRA ROLLE

STANIEL Cay Comprehensive School in Exuma was renamed on Friday in honour of the late Aurelia Miller, a former educator who dedicated more than 40 years to teaching the island’s children.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, delivering the keynote address at the ceremony, praised Mrs Miller’s unwavering love for education and the children of Exuma as he reflected on her life.

“In 1922, when this school was established, it was Aurelia Miller who stepped forward to teach. She stood before her students with passion and determination,” he said.

“She didn’t have the modern facilities or resources we might expect today. She taught in a church, under circumstances that were, by all accounts, humble and often difficult.Yet, what she lacked in material, she more than made up for in spirit.”

Mr Davis said that even when facing health challenges, Mrs Miller pressed on, noting that her story serves as an inspiration to all and reminds us that “we can leave an enduring mark on this world through service and dedication.”

“As we rename this institution to the Aurelia Miller Comprehensive School, we’re not just changing a sign, we are passing on a story and legacy that will inspire many others,” the prime minister added.

“We remind each student who walks through these doors that they are walking in the footsteps of greatness. We remind each teacher who stands before their classroom that they are part of something larger—something meaningful. They are part of a tradition of perseverance and excellence, a tradition started by Aurelia Miller.”

Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin offered similar praise for Mrs Miller, describing her as a progressive woman who understood the importance of education.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister and Exuma MP Chester Cooper said no one was more deserving of this recognition than Mrs Miller.

He added: “She epitomizes the school’s model, striving for excellence, through discipline, hard work and determination. She’s been a pace setter in the Staniel Cay community, and she truly deserves the recognition.”

“As a mother of five, one of whom required special care, Mrs Miller did not allow her calling as an educator to deter her from her family obligations and likewise she didn’t allow her family obligations to deter her from her obligations as a professional and her commitment to the young children of this school.”

The Davis administration has renamed several schools after former educators since taking office. Most recently, in June, Centreville Primary School was renamed in honour of Judith P. Thompson, who served as the school’s principal for 30 years.