‘Suspect opened fire’ and was shot by officers

POLICE killed a young man at the junction of Blue Hill Road and Meeting Street around midnight on Thursday.

The incident occurred at a club where off-duty officers were present. Patrons allegedly alerted officers that a man in a hooded jacket had brandished a firearm and threatened them.

When the officers tried to stop the suspect, he allegedly opened fire, prompting them to return fire and fatally strike him.

Two officers were involved in the shooting, and a pistol was allegedly recovered from the deceased, which will be sent to the forensic laboratory.

Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings appealed to the public for any information that could assist in the investigation. She was unable to confirm the deceased’s identity or age range but urged family members to contact the Criminal Investigations Department if they have not seen a loved one.

Ms Skippings emphasised the importance of reaching out to young men to show them a better path, saying crime does not pay. She also urged those with firearms to turn them in to the police and highlighted the need for community involvement in crime prevention.

Additionally, she called on business owners to mentor young men and serve as positive role models. She warned of an expected increase in armed robberies during the holiday season and advised the public to remain vigilant.