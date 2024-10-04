Teen and accomplices accused of setting fire to man’s property

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
AN 18-year-old woman was remanded to prison yesterday after she and accomplices allegedly set fire to a man’s property in New Providence in August.
Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr arraigned Tarennisha Sands on arson and conspiracy to commit arson.
Sands co-accused a 17-year-old male and two 16-year-old males were arraigned for the same offense last month.
The defendants allegedly set fire a beige single storey wooden structure belonging to Tyrone Archer on August 19.
The accused were informed that their matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).
Sands will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until her VBI is potentially served on February 4, 2025.
