Veteran journalist and radio host Darold Miller dies

VETERAN journalist and radio host Darold Miller has died aged 69. He was found dead at his home today.

Tributes have been paid to the "larger-than-life" figure, familiar to the nation across the media and a familiar face and voice on election nights.

Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis called Mr Miller "a national treaure and a cherished voice in our country".

He said: "Today, we mourn not only the loss of an extraordinary broadcaster but also a larger-than-life figure who touched the lives of so many Bahamians with his wit, wisdom, and unwavering passion for truth.

"For decades, Darold was more than just a familiar voice on the radio—he was the voice of the Bahamas. Whether it was a heated discussion on current affairs, a thought-provoking interview, or simply his unique way of connecting with his audience, Darold had a way of making every Bahamian feel as though they were part of the conversation. His commitment to bringing the issues that mattered most to the people to the forefront was unmatched. He had the courage to ask the tough questions, the ability to listen, and the determination to hold power accountable, all while doing so in a way that was distinctly his own.

"But Darold’s influence went beyond the airwaves. He redefined what it meant to cover elections in our country. Election night in The Bahamas became something special under Darold’s watchful eye. His analysis, his passion for democracy, and his ability to make even the most complex issues accessible to everyday Bahamians made watching elections a different experience. Through his coverage, Darold not only informed us but also engaged us in the democratic process. He had a way of making Bahamians feel connected to their country in a profound way, bringing the excitement and gravity of those moments to life."

Mr Davis said that beyond the airwaves, Darold "was a man of great personal character", "fiercely loyal, warm-hearted, and always willing to lend a hand to those in need".

In a statement, the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahmaas said Mr Miller was "a fixture here on 'the hill' for decades and can certainly be touted as one of the legends of television and radio here in The Bahamas".

The statement said: "During his tenure in the industry, his voice could be heard not only here in The Bahamas and the Turks & Caicos Islands, but around the world.

"Not only was Mr Miller outstanding on radio and television, but he was known for mentoring many of the outstanding journalists in our country today. If there was a story to be told, he told it and if there was something to unearth, he brought the shovels and unearthed it. This is why his fan base was so strong and respectful of him."

Former press secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Anthony Newbold called him "one of a kind and a force of nature committed to excellence and if you weren't as committed he swallowed you up. Outsized personality and talent that puts him on the Mt Rushmore of Bahamian journalism."

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell said he hired Mr Miller in 1978 when he was director of news and public affairs at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas. He said: "That was the start of a storied career in broadcast journalism: a charismatic sometimes irascible cross examiner who provided great entertainment and probing inquires for his radio audience both here and in the Turks and Caicos Islands."

He added: "There is no doubt that Darold Miller transformed the era of talk radio in The Bahamas and became its leading star. We have lost that star in broadcasting today."

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, MP for Killarney, said: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Darold Miller, a true voice of our nation. His impactful reporting during general elections informed and engaged the Bahamian public, reflecting his commitment to democracy. Notably, his coverage of the historic fire in the straw market captured a defining moment in our culture, emphasising its critical role in our tourism industry. Darold’s dedication to storytelling and his unique perspective will be missed, but his legacy will endure in the hearts of many."

He added: "He was a consummate professional who prioritised the welfare of Bahamians over politics. Darold Miller deserves to be celebrated for his contributions to our society."



