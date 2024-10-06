Victim gunned down outside home

A MAN was shot dead as he arrived at his residence on Saturday.

The victimm, who was in his early 20s, arrived at his residence on Vanria Avenue on Sunset Park in the incident, which took place at about noon.

Two men armed with high-powered weapons emerged from nearby bushes, said the police, and opened fire, hitting him as he sat in his vehicle.

He was hit with multiple gunshots to his upper and lower body, and was found to be dead at the scene by emergency services.

As police and medical teams responded, onlookers were seen to be distraught in the aftermath of the murder.

The murder was one of two shootings that happened at about the same time. Also around noon, in the Green Castle settlement in Eleuthera, a 20-year-old man was injured after being shot.

Police said the victim was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment to a gunshot wound to his upper body, and was then airlifted to New Providence for additional treatment.

• A man was killed and another seriously injured in a collision involving two motorbikes early on Sunday in the West Bay Street area, near the Fish Fry.

Shortly after 4am, there was a collision between the two motorbikes. One of the men died at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital, where he was in critical condition.