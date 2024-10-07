Exuma resort neighbours at odds on project’s plans

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Two neighbouring Exuma resort developments are at odds over the larger project’s plans for the location of its northern dock and scale of its build-out plans.

Felipe MacLean, Yntegra Group’s founder and chief executive, pledged that his Big Sampson Cay project is committed to “eco-sensitivity” and that all concerns raised by Turtlegrass Resort and Island Club and local environmentalists will be answered.

He spoke out after the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) public consultation on his group’s $200m Rosewood-branded project saw the neighbouring development and environmentalists object to its density and plans to dredge its northern marina site. The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) revealed plans to dredge almost 240,000 cubic yards of fill to create two marinas,

Casuarina McKinney-Lambert, executive director of BREEF (Bahamas Reef Environmental Educational Foundation), raised concerns about the damage dredging the area would have on the coral reefs, seagrass meadows and conch breeding sites as well as inland mangroves.

“This cay is Crown Land with considerable areas of sensitive and national important habitats, especially coral reefs, mangroves and seagrass areas,” said Mrs McKinney-Lambert. “How does this project align with out national wetlands policy and our commitment to protecting seagrass, mangroves and coral reefs?”

Stacey Moultrie, environmental consultant, said she became familiar with the site while working on the EIA for the neighbouring Turtlegrass project and saw the thriving seagrass meadow that will be dredged to create the northern marina.

“We have been told as environmental consultants that seagrass beds are now sacred and they are not to be touched because they form the basis of the new carbon market for The Bahamas and are supposed to generate income for the country,” said Ms Moultrie.

“This cay has significant biodiversity, terrestrial and marine life; the EIA confirms that, as well as other studies done in the area. My contention is that the scale of the project is not compatible with the significant biodiversity on the cay.”

Bob Coughlin, Turtlegrass Resort’s principal, said the ocean current in the area coupled with its biodiversity makes Yntegra’s location for the northern dock, which will also be used as an industrial dock, inappropriate. He suggested Rosewood Exuma use a site on the southern end of the island, which will not require dredging and is not directly in view of Turtlegrass guests, be used.

“I personally think this cut in terms of its biodiversity with the acres of seagrass, with a strong current, this is not an appropriate place to put an industrial dock,” said Mr Coughlin.

“You can put it on the south end of the island without coming in and dredging, and really destroying our front door and affecting our beaches. There is no accounting for the fact that their property is directly adjacent, one foot away, from our property and if you threw a stick in the water where they’re going to dredge, it would be on our beach in less than two minutes, maybe less than a minute-and-a-half from the strength of the current.”

Mr Coughlin said his $75m low density, eco-friendly resort is “not compatible” with Rosewood Exuma’s current plans, and placing an industrial dock so close to where his clients would conduct water activities such as kayaking and snorkelling would make his resort not “economically viable”.

“There’s no possible way to dredge that area and not have an effect on the robust breeze, seagrass, the whole thing,” explained Mr Coughlin. “In terms of our resort, you’re going to bring industrial barges in front of us, making us not an economically viable place to go.

“Those waters are clear, pristine and full life right now and the notion that that would be destroyed… once you destroy it, it doesn’t come back. The world class part of Exuma is not the buildings and the resorts and the health clubs, it’s the environment. Ask anybody who comes here. And so, I just encourage these guys to think harder about their plan and how they not impact their neighbours.”

Speaking to Tribune Business, Mr MacLean said the two projects are not “comparable” and he will respond to the concerns raised by Mr Coughlin during the consultation process. “I don’t have anything against Turtlegrass,” said Mr MacLean.

“I don’t believe that it’s a comparable project. We’re doing something really different. We’re doing something unique for the Exumas. We’re doing something that is going to have an impact on the community in the Exumas.

“It’s our neighbour, and we’re being compliant with everything that DEPP has required, and we’re going to continue to be compliant. And any concern that they have, they can address it to DEPP. [They had] a lot of questions, and those are going to be answered. We just want to make sure that we are compliant, and that we have a great project which is feasible and in line with all the regulations here in The Bahamas.”

Mr MacLean said Rosewood Exuma will create hundreds of employment opportunities, including 250 jobs during the construction phase and over 150 permanent jobs, and partner with local programmes to ensure the project has a long-lasting positive effect.

He said once all approvals have been given site preparation can begin, with a view to open June 2028. “As soon as we finish these approvals, we’re ready to start. Hopefully, in the first quarter of next year. The hotel has a targeted opening day of June 2028,” said Mr MacLean.

“We are committed for the long-term because we believe in Exuma. As good community partners, we believe that public consultation is a key part of the open and transparent process of getting feedback from the community.

“Yntegra and the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection will reply to the questions and concerns submitted by the public. Our vision is to unlock the unrealised investment and economic potential of the Exumas. We want to preserve the beauty of the Exumas and ensure a legacy of responsible and conscious development for future generations to enjoy.”