Family Island Chambers detail utilities difficulties

Family Island Chambers of Commerce presidents have called for critical electricity, water and communications upgrades to help their respective island economies advance.

Speaking at the annual National Conclave of Chambers of Commerce in The Bahamas, Chamber heads fromGrand Bahama and Abaco said their islands are still experiencing constant issues with electricity interruptions and telephone and internet service.

Both Daphne DeGregory-Miaoulis, president of Abaco’s Chamber, and Emmitt Saunders, executive director of the Exuma Chamber, said reliable Internet is a necessity for not just locals but tourists as well.

“While the overall service has been operating at manageable levels, at best, the real challenge that we face in the Exumas on a daily basis is acceptable Internet service,” Mr Saunders said. “This is important from a few fronts. Everything needed to make better informed decisions can be found in the Internet.

“Our visitors need to be in contact with their families. Our businesses need to overcome distances and expand resources, and from a local community perspective, it’s a necessary that utilities are open 24 hours. Competition is a good thing. We have seen positive improvement in this area over the last few years with the arrival of another provider.”

Ms DeGregory-Miaoulis added that with power and communication issues, she is concerned about cashless payments being an option on Abaco. Adding to the utility woes, she said, Abaconians are also experiencing a high salt content in their water.

“If we are going to be a premier destination or we’re going to attract and provide the services that families need, water is an essential,” she said. “Potable water is an essential. We have a high salt content apparently in some of our water in Abaco. I don’t know that water has been properly regulated for safety. That’s something that needs to be checked.

“But it would be good if the Government or the Water & Sewerage Corporation could actually provide us with a breakdown of the water analysis of the water in mainland Abaco or in the cays so that people could have that comfort zone level that what they’re drinking, what they’re bathing in, what they’re cooking with,is healthy.”

Mr Saunders commented on healthcare in Exuma, pointing out that although the island has a new public health facility it has many shortcomings.

“A public medical facility that operates efficiently and effectively is an essential component in any island chain. We do have, opened recently, a multi-million dollar first-class healthcare facility but there are challenges. Lack of resources to support expanding health information technology and workforce shortages. Regarding options, Doctors Hospital recently opened site in Exuma,” he added.

Mrs DeGregory-Miaoulis said the Abaco Cays have become a tourism hub and they have experienced a 14 percent increase in the industry in 2023.

“This year marked a historic milestone, significantly boosting total arrivals and highlighting The Bahamas as a premier destination,” she said. “Abaco ranks number two in the country for stopover visitors and international flight destinations. Abaco is becoming more accessible with new airline routes, including twice daily flights from Miami and daily flights from Charlotte or Lauderdale or Denver and Tampa.

“The economic boost from rising visitor numbers leads to increased spending at local hotels, restaurants and shops, fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in our communities across the islands of Abaco.”

Mr Saunders said Exuma has also experienced an increase in arrivals by more than 100 percent, which he said is due to an increase in airlift from major cities.

“You see where we have a non-stop air service for major metropolitan cities in the US and Canada. We have amply served by boat transportation from both Nassau and South Florida. The Chamber was a major lobbying force in getting Bahamasair to introduce the Nassau service from Fort Lauderdale into Georgetown.”

With booming tourism comes other challenges. Now, businesses within the sector are looking for skilled workers. Both Mr Saunders and Mrs DeGregory-Miaoulis made this point with the latter saying: “Well, one of the biggest problems that we’ve had are the illegal immigrants. We are not getting rid of them. We’re just sending them out and they’re coming back.

“What we need to do, in my opinion, is to try to regulate those that have skills that can find proper employment and have them be a part of the community, because it’s obvious that they’re not there because they’re not making money. People are hiring them. And the Government needs to stop spending money having them repatriated, but have the employers take responsibility and hire them and regulate them.“