GAIN AN EDGE: From Cat Island to Canada - a life-changing experience

When University of The Bahamas (UB) senior Zoe Turner first applied for a study abroad experience to Bishop’s University (BU) in Sherbrooke, Canada, she says she had no idea she was signing up for a life-changing experience. Now, Zoe has become an advocate for cultural immersion in an ever-changing world.

The fourth-year student in the media journalism programme while also pursuing a minor in Spanish shares that she was skeptical at first, but soon began to appreciate the benefits.

“That’s the furthest I’ve ever been away from home, and I feel like moving from the Family Island to Nassau helped me get in the space that I needed for even going abroad for a semester,” says Zoe, born and raised on Cat Island. “Now, going abroad for a semester helped me to think about how I can approach being an international student or studying abroad after I finish my degree here at UB.

“Would I recommend people doing a study abroad or student exchange? Yes, I would.”

Prior to her study abroad experience, Zoe had already established herself as a standout UB student, maintaining a GPA above 3.5 since her first year and being awarded for having one of the top 10 GPAs at UB for the Spring 2023 semester. However, she admits that she needed to develop in other aspects. The Department of Global Studies and Programmes offers an invaluable opportunity for students to broaden their horizons by studying alongside peers abroad.

As students encounter new perspectives, systems, and cultures via study abroad and exchange experiences, they gain new personal and professional skills, knowledge, and expand their confidence as international citizens. Zoe’s peers now include natives of Germany, Japan, and the Benin Republic and she hopes to continue to foster those relationships.

“The study abroad experience just added onto things I’ve been learning since coming to UB, like being adaptable, learning to be more comfortable with new people and new experiences and being ready to learn,” says Zoe. “I feel like these are the things that make you a better student and prepare you to be able to thrive anywhere.”

At BU, Zoe completed courses in social development; photography; literary journeys in the 18th century; playwriting; and her personal favorite—an acting course for non-actors, which helped her enhance her story building and presentation skills.

As she explored Sherbrooke, she tried things she had only read about or seen in movies, like snow and the fabled Sugar on Snow dessert. She went to her first hockey game, and even tried to learn ice skating.

“That semester in Canada was my first time seeing snow,” notes Zoe. “So, when I first got there, I was like a kid in a winter wonderland. I loved it. Yes, it was cold. Yes, I wore a lot of layers every day, even though I wore less as spring came closer and I adjusted. But it was new, and it was different. And I think that is how I would categorize my (study abroad) experience; a lot of things were new and different, and that made the experience memorable.”

Dr Abdul Knowles, director of Global Studies and Programmes, said Zoe’s experience is a prime example of what his department seeks to accomplish.

“Student exchange and study abroad programs that enable academic and cross-cultural engagement are essential to a student’s education,” said Dr. Knowles. “I am delighted that more UB students realize the importance of studying abroad and take advantage of the many opportunities available at UB.”





