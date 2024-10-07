Gordon, Mobley look forward to a healthy and strong season

By TENAJH SWEETING

THE Philadelphia 76ers’ training camp wrapped up on Saturday at the Atlantis resort as players and coaches made the necessary preparations for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.

The Sixers had a strong offseason that included a number of key signings and the additions of Bahamian pros Eric “EJ” Gordon and Isaiah Mobley.

Gordon was signed to the Sixers roster on a two-year deal during the NBA’s offseason this summer.

He talked about his expectations for the team in the City of Brotherly Love. “Going into this, just to maintain good health throughout the season. We have high expectations so looking forward to that challenge to see if we can come out on top towards the end of the year,” he said.

The Bahamian sharpshooter had a busy summer that included competing for the senior men’s national basketball team at the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Valencia, Spain.

While with the national team, “EJ” averaged 14 points per game, 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also made 43.5 per cent of his shots from long range. He summed up how his recent run with the national team will help him this season with the Sixers. “It was a great experience because you always want to be on a championship calibre team and that is what I think about this team. Of course The Bahamas did well but we didn’t really come out where we wanted to be but, at the end of the day, it is good to be with the Sixers,” he said.

Mobley joined the Sixers’ roster a few days before training camp thanks to an exhibit 10-day deal.

He had his first opportunity to play with the national team down in Houston, Texas at the Bahamas senior men’s national basketball team training camp this summer.

The 2022 no. 49 draft spoke highly of Gordon and his experience with the national team.

“It was wonderful. It is great that I am here with Eric Gordon who was there. The guys were great, they had high energy, the coach was wonderful and I look forward to being with them going forward and it was just a wonderful experience,” he said.

Mobley recorded averages of 2.5 points per game and 1.4 rebounds in 22 games played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Preseason play continues for the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game begins at 7pm.

The Sixers completed the 2023-24 season with a 47-35 win/loss record as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. The team closed out the season with a 4-2 loss against the New York Knicks in round one of the NBA postseason.

The Sixers are slated to start their regular season against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Wells Fargo Centre at 7pm on October 23.