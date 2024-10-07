Inaugural cross country invite attracts hundreds of athletes

THE Speed Capacity Maximised Track Club’s inaugural Baycourt Chambers Cross Country Invitational turned out to be exactly what the organisers anticipated.

The Saturday morning early riser, held in front of the new Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, attracted more than 600 athletes from the various high schools and track clubs.

According to club president and head coach Neketa Sears-Knowles, they were more than thrilled to have been able to stage such a successful event.

“It was a great success. It started a little late, but everybody showed up,” Sears-Knowles said.

“It was quick, it was efficient and the kids had a lot of fun.”

A number of competitors expressed their delight in getting the opportunity to compete and winning their respective age group divisions, especially from Unique Athletics Track Club coached by “Golden Knight” Ramon Miller.

Tanaz Davis, a nine-year-old fifth grader at St Thomas More and a member of Unique Athletics, said she couldn’t ask for a better performance in winning the girls’ under-11 division.

“I didn’t start at the front, but I ended up catching everybody,” Davis said. “The race wasn’t that hard because I usually do races like this in practice. The competition wasn’t that hard either.”

Victoria Sandi-Aguilar, a 12-year-old seventh grader at Queen’s College, also from Unique Athletics, said it was her girls’ under-13 race to win or lose. She chose to go with the former.

“I would like to thank God because we put God first in everything and I listened to my coach (Ramon Miller) and I got out and finished strong. I think I did very well.”

As for the course, she noted that “it wasn’t too short or too long. It was fun. The hardest part of the course was the hill, but I managed to get over it.”

Ramonica Miller, a 13-year-old ninth grader at St Augustine’s College, said she was right on target for Unique Athletics in completing the course against some familiar faces.

“I felt I performed well. I got out and I executed my race plan the way I wanted to,” she said. “The competition was good. I competed against these girls just about every week, so it wasn’t anything new.”

Laim Bethel, a nine-year-old sixth grader at Palmdale Primary, said he knew the race was his from the moment he stepped up to the starting line for the boys’ under-11 division.

“It was just a little walk through the park,” he said. “I was just pushing myself, but nobody was able to catch up to me. I was just running and when I got through the finish line first, I was so happy.”

Leslie Munnings, a six-year-old grade one student at Kingsway Academy, said he was extremely pleased with his performance.

“When I got down the hill I just ran fast through the finish line like my daddy taught me to do,” he said. “I feel very good about my performance.”

Cordell Munroe, a ninth grader at St John’s College, said he just wanted to win his under-15 boys’ category for his track club, Team Velocity.

“I know the competition was going to be tough, but I know what I had to do so I ran my race and I executed the race plan,” he said. “The course was good. I feel some parts were tougher than the next, but hopefully next year, I can become better at running it.”

There was at least one Unique Athletics athlete, Monae Miller, who even though she won the girls’ under-9 division in 3:23.70, was a little disappointed.

“I knew I could have done better,” said the eight-year-old third grade student at St Cecilia’s, who didn’t want to elaborate exactly what went wrong.

The cross country event was used to provide another opportunity for athletes in the local track and field circuit to get in some additional off-season training competition.

And, at the same time, Speed Capacity Maximised Track Club wanted to generate some extra funding to be able to assist some of their less-privileged athletes who want to travel with the team to Boston in January for an All-Comers Meet.

Sears-Knowles thanked their sponsor attorney Raynard Rigby of Baycourt Chambers for his continued support because he not only says what he will do, but he continues to show it time and again. “We are able to continue to be a positive influence in the lives of so many young athletes because of his generosity, and we are extremely grateful,” Sears- Knowles said.

She also extended a great big thank you to the coaches and parents who volunteered to help expedite the process, and to coaches Ednal Rolle and David Ferguson for their assistance in their respective areas as race Marshall and timing official.

“We could not have successfully executed this event without their help,” he stated.

“Thank you to all of the athletes, schools and clubs for your support.”

Sears-Knowles said they will definitely be back for an encore with the second edition of their Baycourt Chambers Cross Country next year.

• Here’s a look at the top performances in the Baycourt Chambers Cross Country Invitational:

Girls under-9 - Monae Miller, 3:23.70; Iyana Ferguson, 5:20.74.

Boys under-9 - Leslie Munnings, Kids Athletics, 3:19.33; Kody Tinker, Speed Capacity Maximi, 3:34.70; Jaquan Adderley,b Kids Athletics Academy, 3:36.42.

Girls under-11 - Tanaz Davis, Unique Athletics, 3:18.61; Neveah Jones, Speed Capacity, 3:40.76; Kelaiah Oliver, Speed Capacity, 3:52.13.

Boys under-11 - Laim Bethel, Unique Athletics, 2:57.74; Daniel Butler, Unique Athletics, 3:22.88; Lamarcus Ferguson, unattached, 4:41.80; Giordano Ferguson, Unique Athletics, 5:44.58.

Girls under-13 - Victoria Sandi-Aguilar, Unique Athletics, 7:45.67; T’a’Aj Curry, Unique Athletics, 8:00.00; Jazzaria Key, SC McPherson, 8:20.21; Braxton Lightbourne, LW Young, 8:44.43; Paris Armbrister, CH Reeves, 8:48.84; Keturah Watson, CH reeves, 8:57.09.

Boys under-13 - D’Andre Chatre, Anatol Rodgers, 6:47.48; Lowon Sands, Team Velocity, 7:09.63; Nipsey Jones, Team Velocity, 7:14.41; Malik Durham, Anatol Rodgers, 7:23.01; Dordley Dorestin, CH Reeves, 7:29.71; Joevardo Wright, DW Davis, 7:35.97.

Girls under-15 - Ramonica Miller, Unique Athletics, 8:01.72; Tia Thompsoin, SC McPherson, 8:09.55; Imani Collie, Team Velocity, 8:19.74; Drexline Raphael, Anatol Rodgers, 8:26.73; Leandra Davis,. CH Reeves, 8:32.39; Tia Thompson, SC McPherson, 8:44.86.

Boys under-15 - Cordell Munroe, Team Velocity, 6:26.38; Devonte Crowl, CH Reeves, 6:28.93; Denzel Clarke, CH Reeves, 6:38.56; Ayden Russell, Unique Athletics, 6:46.29; Deantae Joseph, CH Reeves, 6:49.42; Wresh Honory, W Davis, 6:53.62.

Girls under-17 - Layla Duncombe, Team Velocity, 11:56.81; Jasmine Key, Government High, 12:54.50; Dina Risque, Government High, 12:57.57; Sarsha Wright, Team Velocity, 13:47.17; Izreal McKenzie, Anatol Rodgers, 14:08.90; Zhyon Wilson, St John’s College, 14:55.22.

Boys under-17 - Jaythan Jones, Anatol Rodgers, 9:43.20; Kayden McKenzie, Sty John’s College, 9:44.66; Kelunn Francis, unattached, 9:55.77; Israel White, Anatol Rosgers, 10:35.98; Henrique Forbes, Government High, 10:39.90; Adbeel Tinker, Doris Johnson, 10:43.26.

Girls under-20 - Telicia Seymour, Rising Stars Athletics, 12;23.20; Adassah Johnon, Government High, 14:12.33; Iesha Hanna, Speed Capacity, 14:41.88; Ava Arnett, Government High, 15:27.81; Sabrina Cadet, Anatol Rodgers, 15:49.90; Anastacia Clarke, Doris Johnson, 16:39.15.

Boys under-20 - Vincent Alerte, Speed Capacity Maximi, 9:53.71; Peterson Tilusnord, Speed Capacity Maximi, 10:34.42; Eden Louis, Government High, 10:37.71; Shane Dean, Team Velocity, 10:39.16; Dave Blamc, Government High, 10:53.10; Raphael Kemp, Government High, 10:55.78.

Divisional Finishers

Girls under-13 - CH Reeves, 9:55.48, 33 points; LW Young, 10:04.25, 35 pts; SC McPherson, 12:08.35, 85 pts; DW Davis, 12:58.19, 106 pts; Anatol Rodgrs, 13:17.41, 107 pts.

Boys under-13 - CH Reeves, 8:08.18, 46 points; DW Davis, 8:16.05, 49 pts; Anatol Rodgers, 8:29.45, 61 pts; LW Young, 9:12, 03, 93 pts; SC McPherson, 9:35,69, 100 pts.

Girls under-15 - CH Reeves, 6:50.12, 21 pts; LW Young, 7:30.11; 68 pts; SC McPherson, 7:34.70, 68 pts; DW DAvis, 7:33.38, 72 pts; HO Nsh, 10:13.29, 162 pts; Anatol Rodgers, 10:31.41, 164 pts.

Boys under-15 - CH Reeves, 9:17.13, 32 pts; SC McPherson, 9:21.46, 36; Anatol Rodgers, 11:50.75; LW Young, 11:49.64, 102 pts; DW Davis, 12:05.91, 112 pts.

Girls under-17 - Government High - 14:51.11, 16 points; Doris Johnson, 18:14.39, 40 pts.

Boys under-17 - Anatol Rodgers, 11:07.30; Government High, 12:50.69, 59 pts; Doris Johnson, 13:15.15, 68 pts; SC McPherson, 14:23.55, 81 pts.

Girls under-20 - Government High, 17:31.93, 22 pts; Anatol Rodgers, 21:04.82, 37 pts.

Boys under-20 - Government High - 11:05.59, 16 points; Doris Johnson, 18:40.67, 47 pts.