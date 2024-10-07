Jonquel Jones, Liberty return to WNBA Finals

By TENAJH SWEETING

One season later made all the difference for the top-seeded New York Liberty.

After coming up short against the two-time defending champions Las Vegas Aces in last year’s WNBA Finals, the Libs returned the favour and sent their rivals home 3-1 in the best-of-five semifinals yesterday evening.

The Aces managed to avoid getting swept on Friday night at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but were unable to stave off elimination in game four, losing 76-62.

For the Libs, it is their second straight trip to the WNBA Finals and sixth finals appearance in franchise history.

Individually, it was also a special moment for Grand Bahamian big Jonquel “JJ” Jones who booked her fourth trip to the finals with the latest Liberty win.

Three-point specialist Sabrina Ionescu has been special in the 2024 WNBA postseason. She had a shaky performance in game three on the road but delivered a game-high 22 points, seven rebounds and two dimes to put away the Aces once and for all.

Former league MVP Breanna Stewart ended the game with 19 points, 14 boards and five assists.

Jones battled with foul trouble in the elimination game but still chipped in 14 points and six rebounds. She made 5-of-11 field goals and 3-of-5 shots from deep.

The Libs were determined to exact revenge on the Aces after they were on the receiving end of a gut-wrenching finals loss last season.

New York set the tone early in the opening quarter, getting out to a 10-3 lead to start the action. They were up by four (23-19) going into the second quarter.

Jones made a layup at the 7:33 mark of the second to give the road team a narrow 30-27 lead. Stewart extended the Liberty lead to 10 (37-27) after two consecutive makes at the charity stripe.

The Aces got within one (39-38) before the end of the quarter but New York remained in charge 41-38 at the halftime break.

The game remained tightly contested through three quarters of play. The 2023 league MVP Stewart nailed a jumper off an Ionescu assist to keep her team ahead by five (51-46).

At the end of the quarter, Aces guard Tiffany Hayes knocked down back-to-back free throws to help Las Vegas close in 53-51.

The Liberty went into the fourth quarter leading by two but they went on to outscore the Aces 23-11 during the period to derail their chances of a three-peat.

League MVP A’ja Wilson put up a team-high 19 points and 10 boards to pair with five blocks. Kelsey Plum was the next best scorer with 17 points and two rebounds.

The Liberty shot lights out from behind the arc. They canned 10-of-24 three pointers on 41.7 per cent shooting.

Meanwhile, the defending champions made 7-of-30 three pointers on 23.3 per cent shooting.

The Libs also dominated the boards.

The Aces got outrebounded 48-27 in the elimination game.

The 2024 WNBA Finals campaign will begin on Thursday against either the Minnesota Lynx or Jones’ former team the Connecticut Sun.

New York will be fighting for their first title win in franchise history while Grand Bahamian centre “JJ” is looking to add her first WNBA title to her already impressive résumé.