Murder total rises to 94 for the year over weekend

A MAN was murdered on Saturday, while the death of a previously hospitalised shooting victim took the year’s murder tally to 94 over the weekend.

Police said on Saturday, two men with high-powered weapons emerged from nearby bushes and opened fire on a man in his early 20s as that man sat in his vehicle shortly after he had arrived at his residence on Vanria Avenue in Sunset Park. Emergency Medical Services personnel found the man with multiple gunshot injuries to his upper and lower body when they arrived on the scene.

Meanwhile, police revealed that Thelamour Miller, 23, who was shot on September 13 in the area of West Street, died in the hospital on Friday as a result of his injuries.

On Saturday, a 20-year-old man was also reportedly shot before noon in Green Castle, Eleuthera. He was airlifted to New Providence due to the severity of his upper body injury.

Last night, police reported that they were investigating a shooting incident involving a 27-year-old man around 7pm on Sunday in the Cowpen Road area, east of Silver Gates. The injured man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper torso and was taken to hospital by a private vehicle in critical condition.