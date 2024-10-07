Radio personality Darold Miller dead at 69

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PROMINENT journalist and radio personality Darold Miller was found dead in his home yesterday.

His surprising death at 69 prompted a wave of tributes and reflections on his life and career. His colourful, insightful and sometimes humorous commentary made him one of his era’s most well-known and popular media personalities.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said a concerned neighbour contacted police around 2pm yesterday to say there was a swarm of flies surrounding their Minnie Street residence.

When officers arrived and forcibly opened the door of a house, they found Mr Miller’s body “in an advanced state of decomposition,” CSP Skppings said, adding that foul play is not suspected, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

She said neighbours reported last seeing him on Friday.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the country lost a “national treasure” and a “cherished voice.”

“Today, we mourn not only the loss of an extraordinary broadcaster but also a larger-than-life figure who touched the lives of so many Bahamians with his wit, wisdom, and unwavering passion for truth,” he said.

“For decades, Darold was more than just a familiar voice on the radio — he was the voice of The Bahamas. Whether it was a heated discussion on current affairs, a thought-provoking interview, or simply his unique way of connecting with his audience, Darold had a way of making every Bahamian feel as though they were part of the conversation.”

“His commitment to bringing the issues that mattered most to the people to the forefront was unmatched. He had the courage to ask the tough questions, the ability to listen, and the determination to hold power accountable, all while doing so in a way that was distinctly his own.”

Mr Miller was famous for his coverage of elections, the last of which happened in 2021. Mr Davis said Mr Miller redefined what covering elections in The Bahamas meant.



Former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis recalled being a guest on Mr Miller’s final show before he retired from the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (BCB) in 2023.

“He was a consummate professional who prioritised the welfare of Bahamians over politics,” he said. “Darold Miller deserves to be celebrated for his contributions to our society.”

ZNS General Manager Clint Watson said Mr Miller had an “aggressive style” of getting stories.

He recalled a moment that turned Mr Miller into a national figure: his coverage of the Downtown Straw Market fire in 2001. “He called for the water, he raced down there himself, just to cover,” he said. “That speaks to the kind of passion down on the live.”

“We always remember his shows ‘Immediate Response” on the Darold Miller Live Show, which aired on ZNS, and his passion for journalism.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell recalled that he hired Mr Miller, the then Nassau Guardian sports writer, in 1978, when he was news and public affairs director at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas.

“I agreed to hire him at the station, first in sports and then in news proper,” he said. “That was the start of a storied career in broadcast journalism: a charismatic, sometimes irascible cross-examiner who provided great entertainment and probing inquires for his radio audience both here and in the Turks and Caicos Islands.”

He added: “There is no doubt that Darold Miller transformed the era of talk radio in The Bahamas and became its leading star. We have lost that star in broadcasting today.

Mr Miller’s public life was not without controversy. On September 10, 2008, he was acquitted of sexual harassment after a lengthy trial into accusations that he begged a female GEMS 105.9 FM employee for sexual favours as the company’s chief operating officer. Magistrate Renee McKay ruled that the evidence did not satisfy her that he had committed the offence.

It had been alleged that between February 2, 2007 and March 22, 2007, Mr Miller solicited sexual favours from the alleged victim while promising her employment benefits.

Mr Miller worked in the Turks and Caicos Islands after leaving GEMS. When he returned to The Bahamas in 2012, he hosted a show on Guardian Radio 96.5 FM. He returned to ZNS in 2014.