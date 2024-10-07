‘Seek shelter’, ministry urges

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

SOME Bahamian students in Florida are being advised to evacuate campuses and prepare themselves for the arrival of Hurricane Milton.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday that Bahamasair is offering two final flights from Orlando on October 7 and 8, and Bahamians are encouraged to take advantage of these flights or consider evacuation via Miami or Ft Lauderdale.

The Consul General’s office in Miami, led by Curt Hollingsworth, confirmed its readiness to help Bahamians in distress, according to the statement, as authorities stressed compliance with local evacuation orders for safety.

The Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Authority also issued a public advisory urging residents in the North and Northwest Bahamas, including Grand Bahama and Abaco, to prepare for Tropical Storm Milton, which is expected to become a hurricane by October 7.

Residents of the North and Northwest Bahamas were advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant for indirect effects of the storm, which may include surges, gusts, and heavy rainfall beginning early this week.

The DRM recommended residents secure at least seven days’ worth of non-perishable food, clean water, and power sources.

They recommended that homes should be protected with hurricane shutters, plywood, and sandbags to mitigate flood damage. Citizens should also familiarise themselves with their nearest shelter in case of evacuation orders.

Tropical Storm Milton, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, was expected to become a hurricane late yesterday or early today. The storm is expected to pose a major hurricane threat to Florida by midweek, just over a week after Helene pushed through the region.

The National Hurricane Center said: “There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and wind impacts for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula beginning late Tuesday or Wednesday.”