HEAD coach Erik Spoelstra said Miami Heat’s return to The Bahamas for the start of their training camp was exactly what they needed heading into the National Basketball Association’s 2024 season.

“The last time we were here, we got to the NBA final,” said Spoelstra of their trip here in 2022-2023 before their previous trips in 2026-17 and 2013-14.

“Hopefully we can get back there and go even further.”

The Heat, with some changes to their roster during their last visit, were in town this past week for their training camp before they prepare for tonight’s Red, White & Pink gamer at the Kaseya Center for their annual intra-squad public scrimmage benefiting the cancer care and research at the Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute.

Miami will then go on the road for their preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

They’re hoping to improve on their eighth-place finish in the Eastern Conference and their 4-1 loss in the first round of the playoffs to the eventual league champions Boston Celtics last season.

During their visit to The Bahamas, the Heat conducted their workout sessions on the makeshift court in the Convention Center at the Baha Mar resort.

The sessions were closed to the public, although an open scrimmage was held on Saturday where the Heat gave the public a taste of what to expect from their core players, including Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier.

“That’s what training camp is for, to do it with different combinations,” said Spoelstra as he talked to the media after the sessions about pairing up the quartet in different situations during the practices and scrimmages. “We want those guys to get a lot more comfortable, building on that continuity and we hope to do that for the rest of the preseason as well.”

Rozier, who came from the Hornets in a trade last January, said he’s hoping to have an even bigger impact on the Heat’s team success than he did in his initial season.

“I’m trying to add to the team, be a huge help offensively and defensively, be a leader on our team and just help the guys be on that next level,” the 30-year-old Rozier said. “Expect a lot of leadership from me, offensively and defensively. We’re all got one goal and that’s what we’re trying to get to.”

And to be in The Bahamas for the first time with the team, Rozier said it makes it even more special to go after their goal.

“It’s a blessing to be here still. And I’m happy to be here honestly and to continue to keep growing with the guys and these coaches,” he pointed out.

“It’s been fun, what I expected - high level. Everything is high level, fast paced. It’s fun at the end of the day. Year 10 (in the league), I’m feeling good.”

Although there were some rumours that he would have been on the trading block last season, Herro said he too is thrilled to be back in The Bahamas with the Heat.

“This is home for me,” said Herro, now in his sixth season following his first-round selection out of Kentucky in 2019. “I hope to be here for a while.

“We’re coming into my sixth season now. It’s crazy how fast time goes.”

Before they know, they hope to be contending for another title, adding to their championships in 2005-06, 2011-12, 2012-13, along with their other appearances in the final in 2010-11, 2013-14, 2019-20 and 2022-23.