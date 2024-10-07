Tennis pro Justin Roberts captures title

THE Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association congratulates Bahamian professional player Justin Roberts on capturing the 25K PTT Boca Raton title.

Roberts won his semifinals match of the Professional Tennis Tournament (PTT) in straight sets over American Matisse Farzam 7-6 (2),6-3 and took this momentum into the competition finals, defeating Jordan Rednik 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-4.

The 2024 Bahamas Davis Cup team player is achieving remarkable success.

Roberts is The Bahamas’ number one ranked tennis player and continues to display his exceptional talent on a global scale as he emerged victorious at the PPT event held at the Rick Macci Academy & Tennis Centre, September 29 to October 5.

On his way to the finals, Roberts defeated a cast of talented players, including Schinnerer from the United States, Diack from Great Britain, Baumgartner from Switzerland and Mayhew from the United States, showing his finesse and tennis ability.

In recent years, Roberts has overcome some injury challenges and continues to make his mark on the international arena proudly representing the country and we wish him continued success in his tennis journey.

There were 45 players registered in this tournament from all over the world and we applaud Roberts for emerging among this crop of professional players as number one.