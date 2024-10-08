Cambridge out as BPL CEO after two years

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

SHEVONN Cambridge is out as Bahamas Power and Light’s CEO.

It was unclear up to press time whether he resigned or was fired. However, two sources confirmed his departure, which comes more than two years after he was appointed to the post.

His exit comes at a sensitive and critical time for the power company as the Davis administration pursues the most comprehensive transformation the company has seen in years.

The administration is arranging an agreement with Pike Corporation to upgrade and manage BPL’s transmission and distribution (T&D) network in New Providence. The deal will involve turning over a significant portion of BPL’s assets.

Pike’s workers and trucks have been spotted across the island for weeks, addressing grid issues.

When Mr Cambridge was appointed CEO, BPL described him as an accomplished businessman, attorney and leader who served as director of utilities and energy at the Utilities Regulation & Competition Authority (URCA) from 2017 to 2022. Before that, he had spent 25 years at The Bahamas Electricity Corporation, working as Assistant Engineer, Senior Manager, Regional Manager, Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager.

Meanwhile, Christina Alston was recently appointed chairperson of BPL’s board, replacing Pedro Rolle.