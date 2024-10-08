Four claim police beatings as eight accused over series of armed robberies

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





EIGHT men were charged with nine counts of armed robbery that occurred over the past few months in New Providence, including one involving visiting US missionaries.

Four of the men claimed they were beaten by police and coerced into confessing.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville arraigned Jason Rolle, 29; Angelo Hanna, 21; Stephanie Ray, 18; Omar Johnson, 30; and Don Othnell, 21, on burglary and seven counts of armed robbery.

Jason Rolle and Don Rolle, 21, faced two additional counts of armed robbery, as well as two counts of burglary and receiving stolen property.

Anfernee Riley, 19, faced a single charge of receiving stolen property.

Jason and Don Rolle allegedly broke into a couple’s home on Sanford Drive while armed with a handgun, stealing over $1,000 worth of property, including jewellery, bank cards, and phones.

Between 11pm on October 1 and 2am on October 2, the defendants allegedly broke into Fred Albury’s house in Gambier Heights.

Armed with a knife, they allegedly robbed Gary Boyle, Caleb Frazer, Jared Boyle, Garret McWilliam, Gregory Cameron, Randol Hammond, and Scott Campbell on October 2.

The victims were Americans staying in The Bahamas for missionary work in the Gambier area.

The defendants reportedly stole a blue iPhone 15 valued at $1,000, $3,000 in cash, a $500 cellphone, a silver iPhone 16 valued at $1,000, $200 in cash, a wedding ring worth $500, and two sets of $200 in cash from each victim.

Riley was reportedly found with eight bank cards valued at $500.

Riley was the only defendant to plead not guilty, while the remaining defendants were informed that their cases would proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Riley’s bail was set at $5,000 with one or two sureties. He will be fitted with a monitoring device and must sign in at the Nassau Street Police Station every Wednesday and Sunday by 7pm.

The other defendants will be remanded at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until their VBIs are served on January 20, 2025.

Before being taken into remand, Johnson claimed he was beaten by a Corporal Farrington at the Central Investigations Department (CID). He said he had no knowledge of the robbery and had just been released after serving five years in prison. Johnson also said that security footage of the incident showed that the suspects had no tattoos, while he has a tattoo on his right arm. He alleged that officers tried to drown him at his car wash during his initial arrest.

Johnson claimed there was corruption at the CID and said he wasn’t taking any chances.

Jason Rolle alleged that he, too, was beaten by police and forced to sign documents.

Alphonso Lewis, who represented Ray, claimed his client was also assaulted by police. Mr Lewis said his client was struck on the head and allegedly coerced into signing documentation by CPL Farrington.

K Melvin Munroe, who represented Riley and Hanna, claimed that Hanna was assaulted by officers while in custody and requested medical attention for him.

Hanna alleged that an officer placed a bag over his head and struck him on the head and right side with a 2x4. He said he was forced to confess under duress and sign documentation.

Magistrate Serville noted the defendants’ complaints.