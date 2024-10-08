Four years sentence for man pleading guilty to gun charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN was sentenced to four years in prison yesterday after admitting to having a gun after being chased by police on Flint Street last week.

The defendant allegedly tried to kill a man during an armed robbery last month.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby arraigned Tommy Lowe, 44, on attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to supply, armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Lowe allegedly tried to kill Austin Pinder with a handgun and stole $50 cash from him on September 2.

Lowe reportedly ran after he spotted police on Flint Street on October 1. While Lowe evaded police, he dropped a black 9mm pistol and eight rounds of ammunition during the chase.

On October 3, the defendant was arrested at his home on Hay’s Street.

Although the defendant was informed that attempted murder and armed robbery charges would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment, he pleaded guilty to the firearm and ammunition charges.

Lowe claimed that he did not have the firearm to harm anyone. He said that two of his brothers were killed in his neighbourhood and that he had the gun for his and his family’s protection.

Lowe said that he is the father of two children and is employed in carpentry.

Magistrate Coleby noted that the defendant had prior firearm convictions.

Lowe was sentenced to four years in prison during which time he must enroll in carpentry classes and plumbing and electrical courses.

Lowe will return to court for service of his VBI on his remaining charges on January 21, 2025.