Mosko project may require West Bay Street ‘realigning’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Mosko Group may have to fund the “realignment” of West Bay Street to secure Ministry of Works approval for its Rock Point “day trip” destination on New Providence’s north coast.

Documents filed with the Town Planning Committee, which have been reviewed by Tribune Business, reveal the ministry’s civil design section has “no objection in principle” provided the developer addresses challenges with installing “a right-turn lane” off West Bay Street and covers all costs related to any required road, infrastructure and utility works.

The project, which is intended to appeal to both Bahamians and tourists, is targeted for a site between Sandyport and Caves Village that is already owned by one of the Mosko Group’s subsidiaries, Vakis Ltd, which also holds developments such as the Harbour Bay Shopping Centre. It will be centred around the former residence of George Mosko, which featured in the James Bond movie, Thunderball.

James ‘Jimmy’ Mosko, a Vakis Ltd director, in a February 19, 2024, letter to Charles Zonicle, director of physical planning, said the Rock Point proposal would take around 18 months to construct once approved and employ around 50 Bahamians in the build-out. He estimated that some 25 permanent Bahamian staff will be required for the operational phase.

To obtain preliminary site plan approval, and ensure the land use designation is rezoned from the present ‘residential’ status to ‘commercial’, Vakis Ltd will have to satisfy the conditions stipulated by the Ministry of Works earlier this year.

Responding to a request by the Department of Physical Planning for input on Rock Point’s “access and drainage”, Robert Mouzas, acting director of public works, replied that following meetings and talks with Lambert Knowles, civil engineer for Vakis Ltd, the civil design section “has no objection in principle subject to the following conditions which must be met.... to the satisfaction of the ministry”.

Setting out these conditions in a July 25, 2024, memorandum, Mr Mouzas wrote: “The section of existing road (West Bay Street) that abuts the proposed development site at Rock Point is unsuitable for accommodating road widening to include a right lane turn primarily due to the horizontal curve radius, rate of super-elevation and flooding issues along the edge of the pavement on the westbound lane.

“A suitable design and construction drawings, which may necessitate road realignment, must be submitted and approved according to the ministry’s design standards and specifications.” The existing West Bay Street bisects the Mosko/Vakis land, splitting it into two, so any realignment that moves this portion of West Bay Street further south could benefit the developer and increase its real estate values.

And Mr Mouzas, in a final stipulation, wrote: “The developer, Vakis Ltd, shall be responsible for all costs associated with but not limited to the civil engineering design, construction of any road and infrastructural works, utility diversions and relocations, land acquisition and environmental studies required for this project.”

The existing plans for the Rock Point beach club appear to show that the visitor parking lot would be located on West Bay Street’s southern side, with all the activities - including the zip line in front of the public beach, restaurant, pools and lounge areas - based across the road on the northern side. Vehicle entrances from, and exits on to, West Bay Street from the northern side are also noted on the plans.

Mr Mosko, in his application on behalf of Vakis Ltd, referred to a pre-consultation meeting that was held with planning officials on January 17, 2024. “As discussed, Vakis Ltd, a local Bahamian company, owns the property known as Rock Point. The property consists of 7.272 acres and was featured in the James Bond movie, Thunderball,” he wrote.

“The land owned by Vakis Ltd is bisected by West Bay Street, a public road. The section of West Bay Street that runs south of the existing house forms part of the New Providence Road Improvement project. Vakis Ltd would like to repurpose Rock Point as a destination for both locals and tourists.

“The target audience is the tourism sector with the objective of creating a day-trip destination and, to this end, a master plan has been developed that uses the existing road layout and the proposed site plan has been submitted with this application.”

Mr Mosko said Rock Point will implement the necessary safety and security measures, as well as provide access for handicapped persons and emergency and medical services. Utilities will be upgraded, and separate storage areas provided for food and solid waste.

“The property will meet global standards for accessibility, health and safety,” he pledged. “Vakis Ltd undertakes to appoint the appropriate engineers, land planners, architects, landscape architects and other professionals as necessary.

“This includes, but is not limited to....., submitting a drainage design for the car parking area, submitting design drawings for coastal groins from marine engineers and confirmation of whether the property is on the historical register.

“The location will take approximately 18 months to construct and our estimate of employment during construction is 50 Bahamians. The ongoing operational staff requirements would be expected to include 25 Bahamians.” The

Vakis Ltd’s application said it plans to “repurpose the existing buildings for restrooms, reception, kitchen and bar” areas, with the residence to be expanded by a further 2,000 square feet from 8,200 square feet to 10,200 square feet. The property was used as the fictitious residence of James Bond’s main enemy, Largo, in the 1965 film Thunderball, complete with live sharks swimming in the pool.

Fast forward to the present day, and the Town Planning Committee decided on August 27, 2024, to defer its decision on giving Rock Point preliminary site plan approval until after the October 21 public hearing and consultation on the project.