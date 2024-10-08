One-year probation after guilty plea for possession of drugs

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN was placed on one-year probation after admitting to having 15 grams of marijuana last week.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Shakeem Miller, 20, on possession of dangerous drugs.

Miller was found with 15 grams of marijuana on Green Turtle Drive on October 2.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge and apologised for his actions.

Magistrate Isaacs granted the defendant a conditional discharge and placed him on a one-year probation. Defaulting to these conditions would mean a fine of $450 or one month in prison.

The magistrate informed the defendant of his right to appeal her sentence and ordered that the drugs be destroyed.

Inspector Bowles served as the prosecutor.