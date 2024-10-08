Senator quits after taking bank role

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

QUINTON Lightbourne resigned as a senator yesterday, and the Progressive Liberal Party announced that Ja’Ann Michella Major has been appointed to the Senate to fill the vacancy.

Mr Lightbourne’s decision came after he relocated to Washington, DC, for a position with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). A former chairman of the Bahamas Development Bank, he was appointed the alternate executive director for the IDB’s Caribbean constituency on July 1.

Mr Lightbourne announced that his resignation was effective immediately in the Senate yesterday. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve his country and highlighted his contributions to significant legislation over the past three years.

“Serving in this place has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life,” he said. “I’m extremely grateful to the Prime Minister, the Honorable Philip ‘Brave’ Davis, for the support and confidence he has placed in me.”

He thanked the Senate president and his other senators for their mentorship and support. He reflected on the valuable lessons he learned about the power of parliamentarians to positively impact people’s lives and the importance of cherishing democratic rights and freedoms.

“You have been sources of wisdom, mentorship and encouragement, and your unwavering support and trust have given me the strength to persevere and excel,” he said.

As he transitions to his new role, he expressed excitement about this next chapter, emphasizing his commitment to serving the Bahamian people.

“As I leave my position today as a senator, I do so with a heart full of gratitude and pride,” he said. “It is said that an exit from one place is an entrance in another, and so while my role in the Upper House has come to an end, my commitment to our community and our country remains as strong as ever.”

Ms Major, a partner at Higgs & Johnson, also serves on the board of Bahamas Maritime Authority.