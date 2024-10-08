WEATHER UPDATE: Tropical Storm warning issued for northwestern Bahamas

2PM UPDATE: A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Northern Bahamas, including Grand Bahama, Abaco, and Bimini. The Bahamas Department of Meteorology warns of potential gale-force winds (34-40 knots), heavy seas, and significant land threats such as flooding, severe weather, and coastal erosion.

Mariners should seek safe harbor by Wednesday morning.

11:45AM UPDATE: The Government of The Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the extreme northwestern islands, including Grand Bahama Island, The Abacos, and Bimini, as Hurricane Milton approaches. Tropical storm conditions are expected within 48 hours, and the Disaster Risk Management Authority (DRMA) is urging residents to complete their storm preparations.

In addition to preparing for storm impact, the Ministry of Health & Wellness is encouraging residents to take proactive steps to safeguard their health. Residents are advised to:

Refresh hurricane supply kits with essential health items such as a digital thermometer, bandages, ibuprofen, children's medicine, mosquito repellent, soap, and hand sanitizer.

Ensure medications and prescriptions are up to date and have a two-week supply.

Keep scheduled medical appointments to avoid emergencies and make sure health monitoring devices are fully operational.

Secure health records and identification documents in airtight, waterproof bags.

Have a plan for accessing the nearest healthcare facility if emergency assistance is needed.

Practice proper hygiene, including regular handwashing and disinfecting surfaces.

The public is also advised to stay updated through The Bahamas Department of Meteorology, DRMA, and the Ministry of Health & Wellness for storm updates, clinic, and hospital services.

-----

BAHAMIANS at home and in Florida faced separate weather issues on Tuesday - as Hurricane Milton bore down on the US state while heavy rainfall in The Bahamas led to heavy traffic and flooded roads.

Passengers at Lynden Pindling International Airport were warned of possible delays or cancellations yesterday, particularly for destinations such as Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

The warning came as Hurricane Milton approached Florida having weakened to a category four storm.

Schools in the northern Bahamas were closed yesterday and will continue to be closed tomorrow in preparation for possible effects from the hurricane.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force also cancelled all leave.

In New Providence, heavy rainfall on Tuesday from a weather system separate from Hurricane Milton led to flooding on roads and heavy traffic.

The Anglican Central Education Authority closed its campuses at St Anne's School and St John's College from 11am on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions.