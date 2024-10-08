WEATHER UPDATE: Tropical Storm warning issued for northwestern Bahamas

2PM UPDATE: A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Northern Bahamas, including Grand Bahama, Abaco, and Bimini. The Bahamas Department of Meteorology warns of potential gale-force winds (34-40 knots), heavy seas, and significant land threats such as flooding, severe weather, and coastal erosion.
Mariners should seek safe harbor by Wednesday morning.
11:45AM UPDATE: The Government of The Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the extreme northwestern islands, including Grand Bahama Island, The Abacos, and Bimini, as Hurricane Milton approaches. Tropical storm conditions are expected within 48 hours, and the Disaster Risk Management Authority (DRMA) is urging residents to complete their storm preparations.
In addition to preparing for storm impact, the Ministry of Health & Wellness is encouraging residents to take proactive steps to safeguard their health. Residents are advised to:
- Refresh hurricane supply kits with essential health items such as a digital thermometer, bandages, ibuprofen, children's medicine, mosquito repellent, soap, and hand sanitizer.
- Ensure medications and prescriptions are up to date and have a two-week supply.
- Keep scheduled medical appointments to avoid emergencies and make sure health monitoring devices are fully operational.
- Secure health records and identification documents in airtight, waterproof bags.
- Have a plan for accessing the nearest healthcare facility if emergency assistance is needed.
- Practice proper hygiene, including regular handwashing and disinfecting surfaces.
The public is also advised to stay updated through The Bahamas Department of Meteorology, DRMA, and the Ministry of Health & Wellness for storm updates, clinic, and hospital services.
-----
BAHAMIANS at home and in Florida faced separate weather issues on Tuesday - as Hurricane Milton bore down on the US state while heavy rainfall in The Bahamas led to heavy traffic and flooded roads.
Passengers at Lynden Pindling International Airport were warned of possible delays or cancellations yesterday, particularly for destinations such as Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Fort Lauderdale.
The warning came as Hurricane Milton approached Florida having weakened to a category four storm.
Schools in the northern Bahamas were closed yesterday and will continue to be closed tomorrow in preparation for possible effects from the hurricane.
The Royal Bahamas Defence Force also cancelled all leave.
In New Providence, heavy rainfall on Tuesday from a weather system separate from Hurricane Milton led to flooding on roads and heavy traffic.
The Anglican Central Education Authority closed its campuses at St Anne's School and St John's College from 11am on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions.
Comments
TalRussell 8 hours, 32 minutes ago
Tis a warning that must be bracing before a high gusts and sea surge event. -- To batten down -- The Roof's rafters on The Abacos' "Lone" Hurricane Shelter. -- Something that doesn't seem occupy former MP Henfield's -- *'Hang 'em High' brain. -- Hello!!
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 59 minutes ago
Our information dissemination is terrible.
People are still claiming the weather today is "the hurricane". Meanwhile this diagram shows Milton wont even hit Florida until Thursday. Again, according to the diagram, all Tuesday it's somewhere down by Mexico, nowhere near us.
The heavy rain we experienced on Tuesday afternoon is NOT Milton
I could just see it. People boarded up in their houses on Wednesday waiting out "a hurricane" and coming out on Thursday when it still will only be 30mph then walking around Thursday talking about how bad the hurricane was
We stress unnecessarily.
The Tuesday rain event was a separate system, had nothing to do with a hurricane, and was well worth its own warning about heavy downpours, white out conditions and moderate flooding that never came.
The irony is, the Met Office said this morning, the weather from Milton should not be as bad as what we've experienced today.
TalRussell 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
--- Tampa Mayor Issues Stark Warning If Residents Ignore Hurricane Milton Evacuation Orders: ‘You're Going to Die." ---
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8xnefx…
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 56 minutes ago
The difference between the Bahamas and most US cities is the presence of dams and rivers. Also prevalence of wood in construction. While extended rainfall could mean lots of standing water here, it could means tons of fast moving water rushing toward you over there. If Milton lands as a cat-3 as they expect, just like Helene their issue will be that fast moving water. If it stays on the projected path, like the Met said, we here would have had worse weather today.
Sign in to comment
OpenID